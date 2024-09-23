Sections
September 28, 2024
50th anniversary: Kenneth and Barbara Clark
story image illustation

The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently with a family gathering.

Kenneth Clark and Barbara Uhlorn were married Sept. 28, 1974, in Cottonwood.

Barbara began work at Idaho First National Bank in Lewiston and then got her dream job as a paraprofessional at Presnell Gage & Co. in Lewiston. In January 2019, she retired from her full-time job as accounting manager with the city of Lewiston after almost 14 years there. She completed her working days as a part-time bookkeeper at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

Kenneth started work at Materials Distributors, Inc. and then went to work at Jamison Machine Supply, both in Lewiston. He retired in December 2019 as the parts manager from Gustin Aviation in Lewiston where he had worked for 38 years. He now is working full time doing upholstery out of his shop.

She is a member of the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Auxiliary and of the Bunco Babes. Both are in Lewiston.

Her hobbies include reading, baking, quilting and spending time with family and friends. He enjoys riding ATVs, camping, snowmobiling and doing upholstery work.

The couple have three children: Anne Moss (Justin), Debbie Hancock (Eldon) and Mark Clark (Jackie). They also have seven grandchildren.

