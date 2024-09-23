50th anniversary: Kenneth and Barbara Clark

Kenneth started work at Materials Distributors, Inc. and then went to work at Jamison Machine Supply, both in Lewiston. He retired in December 2019 as the parts manager from Gustin Aviation in Lewiston where he had worked for 38 years. He now is working full time doing upholstery out of his shop.

She is a member of the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Auxiliary and of the Bunco Babes. Both are in Lewiston.

Her hobbies include reading, baking, quilting and spending time with family and friends. He enjoys riding ATVs, camping, snowmobiling and doing upholstery work.

The couple have three children: Anne Moss (Justin), Debbie Hancock (Eldon) and Mark Clark (Jackie). They also have seven grandchildren.