Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
AnnouncementsFebruary 8, 2025

60th anniversary: Bill and Judy Jacobe

story image illustation

The Clarkston couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday.

Bill Jacobe and Judy Nanninga were married Feb. 8, 1965, in Lewiston.

She was employed by the Clarkston School District for 30 years and he was employed by Clarkston High School for 29 years. Both retired in 1997.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Both are members of Clarkston Methodist Church. In addition, she is a member of the Washington State Retired Teachers Association while he is a member of the Lewiston Country Club and the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center in Clarkston. Judy also volunteers at TriState Health in Clarkston.

Her hobbies include connecting with family and friends, and spending time with her cats. He keeps busy working in their yard, golfing and going to the aquatic center.

They have one son, Doug Jacobe (and his wife Kelly), one daughter, Leah Lucero (and her husband Pete), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Related
AnnouncementsJan. 25
50th anniversary: Tim and Kathy Duman
AnnouncementsJan. 25
90th birthday: Eleanor Ellis
AnnouncementsJan. 18
90th birthday: Rita Mills
AnnouncementsJan. 11
70th anniversary: Norman and Cynthia Whittlesey
Related
50th anniversary: Kyle and Joan Way
AnnouncementsDec. 28, 2024
50th anniversary: Kyle and Joan Way
60th anniversary: Gary and Deanna Intermill; and 35th anniversary: Brian and Jana Intermill
AnnouncementsDec. 21, 2024
60th anniversary: Gary and Deanna Intermill; and 35th anniversary: Brian and Jana Intermill
60th anniversary: Joseph and Darleene Overstreet
AnnouncementsDec. 21, 2024
60th anniversary: Joseph and Darleene Overstreet
95th birthday: Laura Jackson
AnnouncementsDec. 14, 2024
95th birthday: Laura Jackson
Engagement: Schlader-Roettger
AnnouncementsDec. 7, 2024
Engagement: Schlader-Roettger
90th birthday: Bonita Manlick
AnnouncementsNov. 16, 2024
90th birthday: Bonita Manlick
100th birthday: Perry Krisher
AnnouncementsNov. 9, 2024
100th birthday: Perry Krisher
90th birthday: Louise Beavert
AnnouncementsNov. 2, 2024
90th birthday: Louise Beavert
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy