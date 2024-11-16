Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
AnnouncementsNovember 16, 2024

90th birthday: Bonita Manlick

story image illustation

Bonita Manlick, of Clarkston, was honored recently with a celebration by family and friends at her home. The occasion was her 90th birthday.

She was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Auburndale, Wis., to Joe and Margaret Pankratz. She was the second of six children.

She and Elmer Manlick were married Oct. 8, 1955, in Auburndale. They moved to Lewiston in 1973 and she has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley since.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

For a time, she worked at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston.

She enjoys playing bingo at the Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston and spending time with her family.

Her husband died in 2011.

She has two sons, two daughters, 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her children were hosts for the celebration.

Related
AnnouncementsNov. 9
100th birthday: Perry Krisher
AnnouncementsNov. 2
90th birthday: Louise Beavert
AnnouncementsSep. 28
50th anniversary: Kenneth and Barbara Clark
AnnouncementsSep. 28
Wedding: Logan-Greene
Related
50th: Marvin McCain and Jane Wardrop
AnnouncementsSep. 7
50th: Marvin McCain and Jane Wardrop
Wilma Mercer Howell, 85
AnnouncementsAug. 17
Wilma Mercer Howell, 85
75th: Billy and Katie Greer
AnnouncementsMay 25
75th: Billy and Katie Greer
50th: Dan and Sally Weaver
AnnouncementsMay 25
50th: Dan and Sally Weaver
Ron Andrews, 90
AnnouncementsMay 18
Ron Andrews, 90
Joan Hanson, 90
AnnouncementsMay 18
Joan Hanson, 90
Marie Eier, 97
AnnouncementsMay 18
Marie Eier, 97
Janice Horne, 90
AnnouncementsAug. 23, 2020
Janice Horne, 90
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy