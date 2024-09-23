Sections
AnnouncementsDecember 14, 2024

95th birthday: Laura Jackson

story image illustation

Laura Jackson, of Clarkston, will be honored on the occasion of her 95th birthday with an open house celebration from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at 1041 Liberty Drive in Clarkston.

She was born Dec. 15, 1929, in Gifford to Louis and Justine Tiede.

She and Marvin Jackson were married March 24, 1951, in Clarkston.

She attended nurses training at what is now Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston where she earned her registered nurse degree. She worked as an RN until 1973 when she and her husband started Sun Services Pest Control which they operated until retiring in early 2003.

Her husband died in 2023.

She has five sons and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sons will be hosts for the celebration.

