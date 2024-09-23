95th birthday: Laura Jackson

Laura Jackson, of Clarkston, will be honored on the occasion of her 95th birthday with an open house celebration from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at 1041 Liberty Drive in Clarkston.

She was born Dec. 15, 1929, in Gifford to Louis and Justine Tiede.

She and Marvin Jackson were married March 24, 1951, in Clarkston.