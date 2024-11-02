Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
AnnouncementsNovember 2, 2024

90th birthday: Louise Beavert

story image illustation

Louise Beavert, of Clarkston, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family brunch on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Clarkston.

She was born Nov. 8, 1934, in Orofino to Harvey and Violet Grasser.

She and Alvin Beavert were married Jan. 8, 1954, in Coeur d’Alene.

She is a homemaker and these days enjoys shopping, doing yard work and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

She also spends time making and presenting Quilts of Valor, and two of those quilt presentations will be made at her birthday brunch.

Her husband died in 2015.

She has two daughters, one son, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. One daughter died in 2020.

Her family will be hosts for the celebration.

Advertisement
Related
AnnouncementsSep. 28
50th anniversary: Kenneth and Barbara Clark
AnnouncementsSep. 28
Wedding: Logan-Greene
AnnouncementsSep. 7
50th: Marvin McCain and Jane Wardrop
AnnouncementsAug. 17
Wilma Mercer Howell, 85
Related
75th: Billy and Katie Greer
AnnouncementsMay 25
75th: Billy and Katie Greer
50th: Dan and Sally Weaver
AnnouncementsMay 25
50th: Dan and Sally Weaver
Ron Andrews, 90
AnnouncementsMay 18
Ron Andrews, 90
Joan Hanson, 90
AnnouncementsMay 18
Joan Hanson, 90
Marie Eier, 97
AnnouncementsMay 18
Marie Eier, 97
Janice Horne, 90
AnnouncementsAug. 23, 2020
Janice Horne, 90
60th: Janet and Andy Longeteig
AnnouncementsAug. 23, 2020
60th: Janet and Andy Longeteig
60th: Dennis and Jeannine Lohman
AnnouncementsAug. 23, 2020
60th: Dennis and Jeannine Lohman
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy