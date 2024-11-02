90th birthday: Louise Beavert

Louise Beavert, of Clarkston, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family brunch on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Clarkston.

She was born Nov. 8, 1934, in Orofino to Harvey and Violet Grasser.

She and Alvin Beavert were married Jan. 8, 1954, in Coeur d’Alene.

She is a homemaker and these days enjoys shopping, doing yard work and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.