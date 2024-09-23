Emma Lou Meyer and Barbara Bull have been dedicated college sports fans for more than 30 years.
So dedicated, in fact, neither leaves a sporting event early and each insists upon driving to games during the most severe winter storms.
The excitement of a football bowl game has driven Emma Lou and Barbara to tears.
"You're supposed to cry at weddings and funerals," Barbara said. "I cry at a football game."
Barbara, with husband Dick, and Emma Lou, with husband Jim, share a similar emotional attachment to their college athletic teams. They do not, however share cheering sections.
The Bulls are devoted University of Idaho Vandals fans while the Meyers are committed to the Washington State University Cougars.
"We're die-hard Cougar fans," said Emma Lou.
The couples agree college football and basketball games have helped keep them vibrant. The husband and wife teams are both in their 60s.
"At our age, (games) give us something to do besides sitting on the couch and watching TV," Jim said.
Football season is an especially exciting time for the Meyers, who live in Colton, and the Bulls, who are Moscow residents. WSU football brings more than 20 of the Meyers' friends and family together for tailgate parties. The Meyers often party until dark after the game. Jim said they either cheer or swear depending on the score.
UI football has helped the Bulls form a special bond with their 8-year-old grandson, Bryce Bull. Though he lives in Spokane, Bryce travels to home games and promises to play Vandal football when he is older. He is one of the Bulls' four grandchildren.
The Bulls and the Meyers also travel to be close to their teams. The Meyers drove to the 1998 Rose Bowl with crimson and gray flags decorating their vehicle. They stood for the entire game. "Fabulous" is how Jim described the bowl game.
Dick and Barbara's travels took them to multiple out-of-state football festivities in one weekend two years ago. They attended a reunion at their alma mater, Colorado State University, but skipped the school's football game. Instead, the Bulls drove to the University of Wyoming to watch the Vandals play and were back in time for Colorado State's post-game activities. The next day, Dick and Barbara drove to Denver to watch a Broncos' game.
When she first became a fan, Barbara bundled up her elementary school-age children and took them to a UI basketball game though it was "50 below." She didn't want to miss the game despite warnings on the radio to stay indoors that night.
Emma Lou braved a snow storm to watch WSU battle the University of Washington in the Apple Cup. Jim chose to watch the game on TV while Emma Lou drove to Martin Stadium alone. She met her sons at the game.
"We sat through the snow storm and we won," she boasted.
Though neither the Bulls nor the Meyers are alumni of the schools they follow, both couples are athletic boosters. Dick runs the scoreboard at UI basketball games and he and Barbara keep statistics for the football team. They sit in the press box but still buy season tickets so they can support their team.
"We're proud to be Vandals," Barbara said.