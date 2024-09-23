Football season is an especially exciting time for the Meyers, who live in Colton, and the Bulls, who are Moscow residents. WSU football brings more than 20 of the Meyers' friends and family together for tailgate parties. The Meyers often party until dark after the game. Jim said they either cheer or swear depending on the score.

UI football has helped the Bulls form a special bond with their 8-year-old grandson, Bryce Bull. Though he lives in Spokane, Bryce travels to home games and promises to play Vandal football when he is older. He is one of the Bulls' four grandchildren.

The Bulls and the Meyers also travel to be close to their teams. The Meyers drove to the 1998 Rose Bowl with crimson and gray flags decorating their vehicle. They stood for the entire game. "Fabulous" is how Jim described the bowl game.

Dick and Barbara's travels took them to multiple out-of-state football festivities in one weekend two years ago. They attended a reunion at their alma mater, Colorado State University, but skipped the school's football game. Instead, the Bulls drove to the University of Wyoming to watch the Vandals play and were back in time for Colorado State's post-game activities. The next day, Dick and Barbara drove to Denver to watch a Broncos' game.

When she first became a fan, Barbara bundled up her elementary school-age children and took them to a UI basketball game though it was "50 below." She didn't want to miss the game despite warnings on the radio to stay indoors that night.

Emma Lou braved a snow storm to watch WSU battle the University of Washington in the Apple Cup. Jim chose to watch the game on TV while Emma Lou drove to Martin Stadium alone. She met her sons at the game.

"We sat through the snow storm and we won," she boasted.

Though neither the Bulls nor the Meyers are alumni of the schools they follow, both couples are athletic boosters. Dick runs the scoreboard at UI basketball games and he and Barbara keep statistics for the football team. They sit in the press box but still buy season tickets so they can support their team.

"We're proud to be Vandals," Barbara said.