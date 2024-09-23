Something from nothingMoscow resident Gerri Sayler is a busy woman. In addition to being the marketing director for the Idaho Repertory Theatre and teaching journal writing classes to women, she also does collages, which she has on display at the University of Idaho Student Union Gallery.
Standing inside the entrance of the gallery, off in the left-hand corner, stands a book in which people can write and tell the artist what they thought of her work. Standing next to the book, in a bag, is an assortment of stuff some people might call junk but which Sayler turns into art.
"People donate things to me all the time," Sayler said, pointing at the bag. "They also call me at home offering pieces."
Another donation which Sayler learned about, was from one of the people looking at Sayler's piece "Junk Drawer Melody." The piece is designed like a drawer and made out of picket fencing. Inside the drawers are little pieces of things that people stuff into their "junk drawers." Only one thing is in the drawers that Sayler did not put there -- a rock. The addition thrilled Sayler.
"This means that she got it," Sayler said, "so she made a contribution."
Sayler's show titled "Notebooks of a Scavenger" showcases her gift for turning items people throw away into pieces of art, some of which she has already sold.
Sayler's days of scavenging started when she was very young and her parents took her to flea markets and rummage sales. "It's the way I was raised," she said. "Going to these places was like a family expedition."
Which explains why she has dedicated the show to her parents.
Standing in one spot, near the table and looking across the room, a dancing light catches the eye. This is one of Sayler's pieces, hung at the far end called, "Sheva's Dance."
"The light hits that piece," she said, "and makes it shimmer."
All of the pieces Sayler has done have a special importance to her.
One piece, titled "Coming of Age Album" looks on the surface to be an old faded book. The book began as two old chair seats that Sayler found half open. "I looked at them and saw an old book," she said.
Later, she found the spine to the book and, while working on it, discovered that pages were not what she envisioned for it. Instead, there is a nest inside with, among other things, a hand-formed piece of porcelain resting in it.
Though she has been scavenging most of her life, Sayler first started working in ceramics as an art form, not collages. She has been doing collages now for five years.
"When I moved to the Palouse," she said, "I read an article by artist Ross Coates." The article had in it a term for a scavenger -- Briccoleur. Sayler was inspired by the idea of creating something new out of common daily things and turning it into art.
Some of the common things that Sayler uses on her collages were taken out of the Latah County Landfill, where she says she spent many Saturdays.
Sayler received a scavenger's permit which enables her to take the items that she uses.
"Something attracts me to certain things," she said. "I knew where some would end up."
She brings together things such as shells or candy wrappers, and brings them together to create her "Sheet Scrolls."
"They fulfill a metaphorical activity," she said. "Putting old stuff into new forms."
Sayler's art will be on display until Aug. 1. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. -4:30 p.m.
For information contact Sayler at (208) 885-2979.