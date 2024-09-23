'Jackie Brown' worth a trip to the theater

"Jackie Brown" is the fabulous new Quentin Tarantino movie that provides the mix of a good, grainy '70s movie like "Shaft" and earlier Tarantino films, such as "Pulp Fiction."

"Jackie Brown" has a star-studded cast with Pam Grier as the aging, but still beautiful title character. Samuel L. Jackson is the wonderfully cruel, heartless and conniving villain. Robert De Niro, Bridgette Fonda and Michael Keaton all help thicken the plot and add gallons of character, while Robert Forster plays Max Cherry, the bail bondsman who gets romantically involved with Jackie Brown.

In short, Jackie Brown has a choice -- go to jail for a few years, or be shot. Jackie Brown is a flight attendant who carries money -- illegally obtained, obviously -- from Mexico for Jackson's character. The federal government gets involved E and the movie climaxes at a drop-off of a bag full of money. The rest shall remain unrevealed.