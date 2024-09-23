Sections
Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 29, 1998

Andy Boyan Columnist

'Jackie Brown' worth a trip to the theater

"Jackie Brown" is the fabulous new Quentin Tarantino movie that provides the mix of a good, grainy '70s movie like "Shaft" and earlier Tarantino films, such as "Pulp Fiction."

"Jackie Brown" has a star-studded cast with Pam Grier as the aging, but still beautiful title character. Samuel L. Jackson is the wonderfully cruel, heartless and conniving villain. Robert De Niro, Bridgette Fonda and Michael Keaton all help thicken the plot and add gallons of character, while Robert Forster plays Max Cherry, the bail bondsman who gets romantically involved with Jackie Brown.

In short, Jackie Brown has a choice -- go to jail for a few years, or be shot. Jackie Brown is a flight attendant who carries money -- illegally obtained, obviously -- from Mexico for Jackson's character. The federal government gets involved E and the movie climaxes at a drop-off of a bag full of money. The rest shall remain unrevealed.

Tarantino has a style, especially in this movie, that is different from other directors working now. In most films the screen is littered with beautiful, yet plastic, people.

Tarantino isn't afraid to let the audience catch a glimpse of real life. The movie is gritty and real. It gives a sense of "Thank God I'm not there," while at the same time he gives the feel of "I wish I were that guy."

See "Jackie Brown" -- that is if you're not afraid of a bit of pot smoke, screwdrivers and dead bodies.

Andy Boyan is a senior at Pullman High School. This semester, as part of his required senior project, he will review movies for the Daily News.

