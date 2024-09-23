Food for Thought: Weight loss: It's all about management

Each year more than half of all Americans try to either lose weight or maintain a recent weight loss. Some have tried to diet on their own and others have tried to diet with the help of an organized program. Nothing seems to work well.

Perhaps weight-loss programs are failing because people set unrealistic goals for weight loss. Perhaps it is because the diets are too restrictive. Maybe limiting food choices triggers binge eating. There could be a variety of reasons.

If you are a dieting American, increase your chance of success by focusing on managing your weight. Weight management includes a healthy eating plan, regular physical activity, and maybe a change of thinking E accepting and appreciating yourself at the weight you achieve through a healthy lifestyle.

Here are some strategies for long term success:

* Make health, not appearance, your weight management priority. Focusing on health increases the odds that you will make a commitment to a lifetime change.

* Learn to appreciate yourself no matter what your size. You have unique qualities, abilities, and talents. When you appreciate yourself, you usually want to take better care of your body and your health.

* Seek out people, groups, and health-care providers who affirm you for whom you are, as well as support you in your efforts to become more healthy.

* Integrate fun activities into your regular day. Make physical activity enjoyable. Remember that physical activity can also help you cope with stress, sleep better, and feel ready to "tackle" the day.

* Wear comfortable clothes, whether you are exercising or working. Give away those clothes that fit you 10 years ago. Even if you get back to that size, the clothes will not be in style. You will feel better in clothes that fit now.

* Learn to enjoy the benefits of good nutrition by adding delicious new items from the Food Guide Pyramid. Do not focus on what you cannot eat. Use the suggested number of servings from each food group: 6 to 11 servings of bread, cereal, rice, and pasta; 2 to 3 servings of fruit; 3 to 5 servings of vegetables; 2 to 3 servings of milk, yogurt, or cheese; and 5 to 7 ounces of lean meat, poultry, fish, or meat alternatives such as dried beans, eggs, peanut butter, or nuts.

The number of servings that you need depends upon your age, gender, activity level, and weight loss goals. Usually for weight management, you should choose serving amounts from the lower end of the range in each group.

* Take time to savor great tasting, healthy meals. Expand your taste with new foods, recipes, and menus.

* Listen to internal signs of hunger and fullness.

* Set realistic goals. A weight change of 1/2 to 1 pound per week is healthy. Losing more than 2 pounds per week may indicate that you are losing muscle mass, not fat. Losing the weight slowly will help you keep it off.

* Be patient with yourself. Old habits are hard to break. It may take several weeks or months to establish new, healthy habits.