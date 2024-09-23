Food for Thought: School's vital course -- breakfastWhat subject may be more important in school than math, science, or language arts? The answer: Breakfast -- the first course of the day!

Studies show that children who start the school day on a full stomach can concentrate better in the classroom, and have increased achievement scores. Eating breakfast helps to create a positive learning environment. Kids who eat breakfast are less irritable and create fewer discipline problems. But according to a national survey, only 56 percent of the 8 to 13 year olds ate breakfast everyday, and a disturbing 8 percent report that they hardly ever eat breakfast.

Eating breakfast does more than provide fuel for your engine. Breakfast has a positive effect on your total health picture.

* Eating breakfast may reduce the risk of heart attack. A recent study found that eating breakfast, (rather than skipping it) lowered levels of a blood clotting factor associated with heart attacks.

* Studies show that breakfast-eating children have higher overall intakes of calcium, protein, and vitamin C, and lower intakes of fat.

* In studies of overweight women results show that those who eat breakfast lose weight by decreasing the day's fat intake and the urge to snack.

* Children and teen-agers who eat breakfast do better in school, and have fewer health problems than those who do not.

Fortunately, breakfast can easily become part of everyone's morning routine. School breakfast can be a busy family's solution to the morning time crunch. Children at most of the area's schools can receive a nutritious meal that provides important nutrients for the day. Some families can qualify for school meals at reduced rates, based on family size and income. Ask your school office for details.

At home breakfast can be a snap for kids to make. Just think of making a balanced meal, one that contains at least three of the five food groups. Cereal with fruit and milk is an easy breakfast that kids can prepare themselves. A peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with yogurt and fruit is another fast, nutritious breakfast. Even leftovers make quick morning meals. For others, a bagel or muffin, a piece of fresh fruit and some string cheese can be eaten on the run.

Choose more often:

* whole grain cereal with low fat milk and juice

* buttermilk pancakes or waffles with spiced applesauce

* whole wheat toast and yogurt blended with fruit

* Something!

Choose less often:

* pastry, Danish, doughnuts

* biscuits and gravy

* white bread toast

* fried eggs and sausage or bacon

* Nothing!

The plan is to get people to eat a meal in the morning, the aim is to include a meal that provides nutrients. If you have children who watch Saturday morning cartoons, they see advertising for sugary cereals and breakfast pastries, along with the occasional reminder from the Fruit and Vegetable folks, plugging 5 A Day or "Got Milk." Cereal is a wonderful breakfast meal, many choices are low in fat and provide important nutrients. Some cereals provide as much sugar as a 6 oz. can of soda, which is 5 teaspoons of sugar! An incomplete list of cereals follow with their sugar content. Most kids can handle sugar in moderation, but reading the labels together to come up with acceptable "everyday" varieties may be a good idea. Serving size listed for all cereals is one cup, unless specified.

General Mills

tsps suga/cup Fiber gm.

App/CinnCheerios3.5

Cheeriosless than .53.0

Cocoa Puffs3.5

Nature Valley 100% 4.5

Kellogg's

Bran Flakes25.3

Cocoa Krispies3.5

Fruit Loops3.5

Honey Smacks50.4