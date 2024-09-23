If you're like most Americans, you start your day with a cup of coffee. But what if one day that morning cup of joe ceased to exist? In time for National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, pour yourself a cup and read on for some fascinating facts you may not know about Americans' favorite beverage, including the real possibility of it going extinct.

Coffee's place in American iconography

Good to the last drop. The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup. America runs on Dunkin'. What do these commonly heard phrases all have in common? They are the advertising slogans for some of America's biggest coffee brands - Maxwell House, Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts, respectively.

Same with the term coffee achievers. It was a 1980s National Coffee Association slogan. They created it to make coffee appear more appealing and relevant to the younger generation by associating it with productivity, creativity and success.

Even the saying, "Wake up and smell the coffee" is attributed to a long-ago Nescafé advertising campaign. These days, you take this saying to mean that you should pay attention to what is happening around you.

Taking a break from work? You're likely taking a coffee break. Meeting friends for coffee and gossip? You're having a coffee klatch. Coffee is so tied into American culture it has even worked its way into the vernacular.

Facts and figures about coffee

Coffee is so popular in the United States that an article in The Journal of Nutrition said that 75% of American adults drink coffee. That amounts to 154 million adults. Of that group, 49% drink it daily.

Only the European Union imports more coffee than the United States - 47.5 million bags to the EU versus 24.5 million bags to the U.S. The typical bag of coffee beans is approximately 132 pounds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. So, that amounts to 3.2 billion pounds of coffee imported into America each year.

The great coffee debate

What do many people fight about when it comes to coffee? Not about if you should drink it or not or whether caffeine is bad for you or if it isn't. No, what they argue about are the facts about how to brew coffee and how to drink it.

There is significant debate over the best way to brew coffee. People have strong opinions on methods such as drip, French press, espresso, pour-over and cold brew. There are even internet memes about Keurig coffee machines that suggest making a cup of coffee using single-serve K-cups isn't a real cup of joe.