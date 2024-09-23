From lattes to lip balm: The unstoppable rise of pumpkin spice

Before autumn leaves even start changing, pumpkin spice everything floods the market. Once limited to pumpkin pie, this seasonal blend has evolved into a cultural force. But what is it about pumpkin spice that keeps us coming back year after year?

The scent of autumn

The appeal of pumpkin spice isn't just about taste. The warm blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves triggers fond memories too. Thanksgiving dinners, cozying up by a fireplace and the comforts of home may come to mind. The distinctive spice taps into our emotions and returns us to cherished events.

Research confirms this. According to Brewinmate, spices like cinnamon and nutmeg are linked to feelings of warmth and comfort, creating a psychological connection. So, when fall rolls around, it is no surprise that we reach for pumpkin muffins to wrap ourselves in a familiar, comforting embrace.

How it started

The rise of pumpkin spice to its current fame is a story of smart marketing and social media buzz. It all began in 2003 when Starbucks introduced the pumpkin spice latte or PSL. What began as a seasonal experiment rapidly acquired a devoted following. Now it is one of Starbucks' top coffee drinks to try. Other industries noticed and began offering their spin on pumpkin spice products, too.

The pumpkin spice economy

In the maze of seasonal flavors, pumpkin spice stands out for its taste and remarkable ability to boost sales. Starbucks PSL has generated over $800 million in revenue since its launch, according to AP News. During that time the pumpkin spice trend has spilled over into other industries, driving sales and foot traffic.

According to CTV News, Starbucks reported a 10% increase in sales in 2023, largely due to its pumpkin spice latte. Other coffee chains like Dunkin' Donuts have also jumped on the bandwagon, eager to capture a slice of the pumpkin spice pie.

Boosting sales across industries

The influence of pumpkin spice extends far beyond your morning coffee. Grocery stores are filled with pumpkin spice-flavored products, from cereals and creamers to cookies and sauces. Companies like General Mills and Nestle have seized this opportunity to create entire product lines around this themed flavor. They recognize its potential to boost sales year after year.

Retailers like Trader Joe's have taken it a step further, offering everything from pumpkin spice cookies to body butter. The demand for these products underscores pumpkin spice's power as a seasonal staple, driving consumer behavior and shaping retail strategies.