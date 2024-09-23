From lattes to lip balm: The unstoppable rise of pumpkin spice

Before autumn leaves even start changing, pumpkin spice everything floods the market. Once limited to pumpkin pie, this seasonal blend has evolved into a cultural force. But what is it about pumpkin spice that keeps us coming back year after year?
The scent of autumn
The appeal of pumpkin spice isn't just about taste. The warm blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves triggers fond memories too. Thanksgiving dinners, cozying up by a fireplace and the comforts of home may come to mind. The distinctive spice taps into our emotions and returns us to cherished events.
Research confirms this. According to Brewinmate, spices like cinnamon and nutmeg are linked to feelings of warmth and comfort, creating a psychological connection. So, when fall rolls around, it is no surprise that we reach for pumpkin muffins to wrap ourselves in a familiar, comforting embrace.
How it started
The rise of pumpkin spice to its current fame is a story of smart marketing and social media buzz. It all began in 2003 when Starbucks introduced the pumpkin spice latte or PSL. What began as a seasonal experiment rapidly acquired a devoted following. Now it is one of Starbucks' top coffee drinks to try. Other industries noticed and began offering their spin on pumpkin spice products, too.
The pumpkin spice economy
In the maze of seasonal flavors, pumpkin spice stands out for its taste and remarkable ability to boost sales. Starbucks PSL has generated over $800 million in revenue since its launch, according to AP News. During that time the pumpkin spice trend has spilled over into other industries, driving sales and foot traffic.
According to CTV News, Starbucks reported a 10% increase in sales in 2023, largely due to its pumpkin spice latte. Other coffee chains like Dunkin' Donuts have also jumped on the bandwagon, eager to capture a slice of the pumpkin spice pie.
Boosting sales across industries
The influence of pumpkin spice extends far beyond your morning coffee. Grocery stores are filled with pumpkin spice-flavored products, from cereals and creamers to cookies and sauces. Companies like General Mills and Nestle have seized this opportunity to create entire product lines around this themed flavor. They recognize its potential to boost sales year after year.
Retailers like Trader Joe's have taken it a step further, offering everything from pumpkin spice cookies to body butter. The demand for these products underscores pumpkin spice's power as a seasonal staple, driving consumer behavior and shaping retail strategies.
The lure of limited-time offers
Limited-time offers are a key driver of pumpkin spice's success. Brands capitalize on the scarcity and seasonality of pumpkin spice products to create urgency and encourage consumers to make impulse purchases. The Pumpkin Spice Everything campaign at Trader Joe's and the social media teasers leading up to the PSL's return at Starbucks are prime examples of this strategy in action. This sense of scarcity not only boosts sales but also cements pumpkin spice's status as a must-have flavor of the season.
Beyond lattes
Pumpkin spice has transcended its origins as a seasonal drink flavor to become an autumnal staple across industries. Its influence can be seen in home and lifestyle products, fashion and even pop culture.
The scent of pumpkin spice has found its way into our homes through candles, air fresheners and skincare products. Retailers like Bath and Body Works offer entire product lines dedicated to the scent, including lotions, body washes and hand sanitizers, which fly off the shelves each fall.
This cultural icon has also become a symbol of basic fall culture, frequently appearing in memes and social media challenges. Celebrities and influencers often share their favorite pumpkin spice products, further fueling the trend and solidifying its place in pop culture.
DIY pumpkin spice creations
There are endless ways to experiment with pumpkin spice at home. Pumpkin waffles and protein balls are simple recipes that allow you to enjoy this fall flavor. With a box of spice cake mix, you can make two-ingredient pumpkin cookies or muffins. And don't forget to sprinkle pumpkin spice into oatmeal, yogurt or even your morning coffee.
Are you hosting a fall gathering? Consider incorporating the flavor not only into your menu but also visually into your decor. Pumpkin spice-scented candles, throw pillows, blankets and table settings will help set a cozy mood. Accent your table with gold-rimmed glasses and rustic wooden chargers for an added touch of autumn elegance.
From flavor to phenom
From its humble beginnings as a seasonal novelty, pumpkin spice has become a powerful economic and cultural phenomenon. As the leaves change and the air cools, the pumpkin spice craze shows no signs of slowing down. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a seasonal dabbler, the wide array of pumpkin-spiced products offers countless ways to indulge in this quintessential fall flavor.
Marjory Pilley owned two make-ahead meal assembly stores that helped busy families prepare healthy dinners with less stress. Since 2013, she has been sharing popular dishes from her stores and other easy recipes on her blog Dinner-Mom.