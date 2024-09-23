Pass the soup! Why we crave hearty food in the fall

The crisp fall air inspires an urge to settle in with a steaming bowl of soup and warm up from the inside out. But why do these cravings hit as soon as the temperatures drop? There's a reason why we crave hearty comfort food in the fall, and it might be more interesting than you think.

As autumn sets in, hearty meals connect us to fond memories and offer warmth. From classic stews to rich soups, these dishes embody the coziness of the season, inviting you to savor the richness of fall. Read on to discover how comforting fall foods tap into nostalgia, tradition and even survival instincts, and how you can make the most of the harvest's hearty ingredients.

The psychophysiology of hearty food

As the weather cools, your body and mind start to crave warmth and comfort, and food is one of the easiest ways to provide that. Hearty, comforting dishes like soup and stews, packed with warm ingredients like root vegetables and slow-cooked meats, satisfy your need for heat and the emotional desire for coziness. According to CBT Professionals, eating fresh, warm food elevates feelings of comfort, contentment and satiation.

In addition to providing emotional comfort, hearty fall dishes evoke a deep sense of nostalgia. Comfort foods are often at the center of family traditions that have been passed down through generations. Reminiscent of your childhood family gatherings, these foods trigger memories of togetherness and connection, making them especially appealing during the cooler months.

It's not just psychological. In the fall and winter, your body needs the extra warmth and energy that hearty meals like a bowl of chili provide. A natural part of your survival instincts and rooted in evolutionary biology, a study by the University of Queensland explains that thermoregulation is at the root of these cravings. Because your body has to work harder to maintain its core temperature, you tend to crave foods with a higher caloric count that are rich in fats, proteins and carbohydrates. Your body knows it needs the extra energy so it automatically adjusts its cravings, pushing you towards foods that support thermoregulation.

Influences on fall food favorites

Fall represents the start of the harvest season, bringing unique ingredients and traditions to the table. Many of the hearty dishes we crave are intrinsically shaped by cultural traditions and seasonal availability. Historically a time of abundance, the fall harvest brings a bounty of mushrooms, squash, pumpkins and other root vegetables that are the foundation of traditional fall dishes. Along with their seasonality, people relied on these vegetables because they store well during the winter months.

Other than being delicious, these indulgent ingredients are also packed with nutrients. Pumpkins and sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins A and C, which boost your immune system in time for flu season. Mushrooms are also a great source of protein and fiber. As the weather cools down and your body craves nourishment, these ingredients bring together fall's flavors and health benefits.