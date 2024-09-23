Tailgating champions: The South's real sport happens before kickoff

The blistering heat of a September Saturday in the South will never be enough to discourage tailgaters. Whether it's 90 F or 30 F, football fans in the South will don their summer shorts or winter coats and proceed onward. In fact, most of them take it as a point of pride that, despite the scorching temps, they're throwing down fancy hot spreads by grilling and smoking for hours.

Sometimes starting as early as Thursday, parking lots around stadiums at Southern universities begin filling up with tailgaters. Many of these folks may not have tickets to Saturday's football game, but that's all right with them. The real sport is taking place on the asphalt.

Long before the whistle blows or the first tackle is made, a different kind of sport unfolds - one that involves smokers, coolers and more team spirit than you can shake a foam finger at. Welcome to the world of Southern tailgating, where the pre-game festivities often outshine the main event, drawing in millions each college football Saturday.

Why Southern tailgates leave the rest in the dust

It's no wonder that most lists of top college football tailgating scenes are dominated by Southern schools. Southern hospitality gets kicked into high gear when football season rolls around. As Cindy Andrews, a longtime Auburn University tailgater, puts it, "Auburn and tailgating have kept our entire family very connected and close. My parents passed on the love of Auburn to me, and I passed it along to my kids, and now my children are passing it along to their children."

It's this spirit of friendly competition and welcoming hospitality that sets Southern tailgates apart. Reddit user turtleviking shares, "Tailgating in the SEC for visiting rival fans has to be the best. Every fanbase thinks they are the best at tailgating and will go out of their way to prove it to you if you are polite."

Traditions unlike any other place on earth

Drive through any stadium parking lot in the South on game day, and you'll witness a transformation that would put HGTV to shame. Pop-up tents become palatial party zones, complete with flat-screen TVs, booming sound systems and enough food for a small army.

Over in Knoxville, Tennessee, the famed Vol Navy starts showing up a day or two before the game for their sailgating. More than 200 vessels, from yachts to small fishing boats, dock along the banks of the Tennessee River in the shadow of Neyland Stadium. Everyone boat hops and everyone is welcome.

At Mississippi State University, there's a cowbell tradition from alumni to students. Cynthia Graham says, "Every serious bulldog fan has a cowbell collection. In the last several years the tradition has been for an alum to give a new student a cowbell. These large cowbells are painted maroon or white and have a handle attached. Students decorate the bells with decals, stickers or original artwork."

Some fans, like Andrews' family, even invest in RVs to take their tailgate game to the next level. "My mother first started tailgating with her parents in Auburn in 1957, then after my parents got married and moved to Macon, they started tailgating together in 1962. They bought their first RV in 1985 and have been parking and tailgating at the Colosseum ever since. We are at the end of the Tiger Walk, so it's always so much fun to see the fans, players and coaches," she recalls.

Home of the Junkyard Dawgs

In Athens, Georgia, there's nothing like the sea of red and black that spans for blocks around Sanford Stadium. ESPN has hosted multiple "College GameDay" broadcasts from Myers Quad, a lovely grassy area surrounded by some of the university's oldest historic buildings. There will be plenty of games, cornhole boards and football tossing, and the famous Dawg Walk is not to be missed.

In Georgia, fans like to celebrate in a big way, and a favorite area of UGA tailgating is known as Bulldog Park. It's a luxury RV tailgating facility where fans purchase their own lots and build permanent tailgating setups and outdoor kitchens. There's a playground for kids and live music on Friday nights.

A special place: The Grove

While every college has its own tailgating traditions, few can compare to The Grove at the University of Mississippi, also known as Ole Miss, heralded as the premier tailgating spot in the country. These folks hang chandeliers, display professional floral creations, feature rival team decor, hire live bands and, of course, they bring food. Mounds and mounds of food.