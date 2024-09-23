The secret to pumpkin spice's multi-billion-dollar success

It's not really fall until you have a warm cup of pumpkin spice latte in your hands. This iconic flavor, which has become synonymous with the leaves changing, has raked in millions of dollars and created an empire. Find out how pumpkin spice has become a cultural phenomenon, from its nostalgic appeal to its exclusivity that has solidified its position as a fall sensation.

Recreating the success of peppermint mocha

The origin of Starbucks' iconic pumpkin spice latte, or PSL, comes from the brand's attempt to replicate the success they had with their first seasonal beverage, peppermint mocha. After finding a hit drink for winter, the coffee giant aimed to create one for autumn as well. The development process began, and after considering hundreds of ideas, the pumpkin flavor emerged as one of the most unique options. Following months of recipe refinement and market tests, it became evident that the PSL would be a hit. The birth of this iconic drink and multi-billion empire was a result of Starbucks recognizing that seasonal drinks work for multiple reasons, including their ability to evoke nostalgia.

The unforgettable nature of sensory marketing

Pumpkin spice has an iconic scent that evokes nostalgia and cozy feelings reminiscent of fall. Its blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger immediately triggers happy memories associated with this season, such as watching the leaves change colors, eating pumpkin bars at family gatherings and visiting pumpkin patches.

Starbucks has leveraged this smell to create a strong emotional connection between its customers and the product - after all, nostalgia is irresistible. You'll probably hear that it's not fall until Starbucks releases its pumpkin spice latte, making it the drink of the season that marks the end of summer and the start of fall festivities.

Limited edition creates FOMO

The pumpkin spice latte is only available during the fall, which is a crucial part of its success in Starbucks' drink portfolio. The exclusivity of this flavor builds excitement around its release every year, making consumers more inclined to make a purchase. Consumers also perceive its limited availability as a special treat instead of a regular product, encouraging them to indulge and be willing to purchase it for premium prices.

The same goes for other autumn-related products, like a pumpkin s'mores cookie cake, which you can't find at any other time of the year. With limited supply comes higher demand and the ability for companies to earn higher profits on their pumpkin spice products. That is why Starbucks is projected to make around $500 million on this drink alone this upcoming season, according to MarketWatch.

Social media amplifies the craze