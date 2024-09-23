Thrill or chill

No one younger than 12 will be admitted to the haunted houses, but an all-ages kids’ carnival and street fair is from 2-6 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.

The hauntedpalouse.com website includes a wealth of information about the event, including an FAQ and map showing restaurants, food vendors and street entertainment.

The Haunted Lodge Fright Festival

5-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow

Admission to the Haunted Barn (6-11 p.m.) is $10, but you can get $2 off with a donation of pet food/supplies for the Humane Society of the Palouse or goods (make sure they’re not expired) for Inland Oasis’ West Side Food Pantry.

Also billed as a 12-and-older event, The Haunted Lodge’s Haunted Barn will temporarily transform from spooky to spoopy from 6-8 p.m. Sunday for an all-ages family night, returning to its higher scare factor from 8-11.

The festival, a fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations, is presented by the Moscow Eagles Lodge and includes a night market and vendor fair each evening starting at 5 p.m., a straw bale maze, live music and nightly activities. Saturday’s Zombie Prom, from 7-11 p.m., is $10 (same discount for donations as above) with music by local DJs.

More details are on Facebook at bit.ly/FBfrightfestival.

Pumpkin Palooza

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

Downtown Lewiston

Main Street will be closed to traffic from Third to Ninth streets so kids and their grown-ups can trick-or-treat at more than 60 stops during Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s annual event.

Costume contests for people and pets start at 3:30 at Brackenbury Square, with prizes given for baby/toddler, child, teen and adult human categories, followed by critters (leashed or otherwise contained) at about 3:45.

If you’re feeling lucky/have good aim with a gourd, consider entering the Great Pumpkin Roll on Fifth Street, at $5 for one chance or $10 for three. If your attempt goes into the chute at the bottom of the hill, you’ll be entered in a drawing for a $300 cash prize.

Other highlights include the city of Lewiston Parks and Recreation bouncy castle in front of the YWCA at Third and Main streets, a photo booth at Brackenbury Square, a breastfeeding/diaper change area provided by Reliance Center at New Sixth and Main and performances by Just for Kix dance students 1 and 2 p.m. on the Brackenbury Square stage, according to Beautiful Downtown Lewiston board secretary Vikky Ross.

An event map can be downloaded at beautifuldowntownlewiston.com/pumpkin-palooza.

* Merriam-Webster: Spoopy is amusing internet slang describing cute, comical, or silly versions of typically spooky subject matter such as ghosts and skeletons.