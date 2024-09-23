Sections
BusinessFebruary 2, 1998

Staff

Business profile: TLC Handwash

Owner: Al Middleton, Brian Windsor, Scott Hall. Manager Jess Johnson

Address: 108 Baker Street, Moscow, Idaho.

Phone: 208-882-5312

E-mail:

Type of business or service: Full Service, all-hand carwash.

Hours: 9 a.m. -4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, winter; 9 a.m. -6 p.m. Monday - Saturday, regular.

Number of employees: Seven

Date opened : April 1, 1997

Most memorable aspect of business: Having happy returning customers.

Most forgettable aspect of business: Rainy days.

Business inspiration: To supply a service that customers on the Palouse need.

Business philosophy: Too provide quality service and employ Moscow's youth.

What economic trend or product today will have the most impact in 10 years: Growth of the universities and the surrounding communities will bring more people and business to the Palouse.

The least impact: "Touchless" carwashes.

Where do you see your business in 10 years: Full service carwash with detailing available.

15 years: Expansion to surrounding areas.

20 years: New location with full automation.

