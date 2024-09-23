Most memorable aspect of business: Having happy returning customers.

Most forgettable aspect of business: Rainy days.

Business inspiration: To supply a service that customers on the Palouse need.

Business philosophy: Too provide quality service and employ Moscow's youth.

What economic trend or product today will have the most impact in 10 years: Growth of the universities and the surrounding communities will bring more people and business to the Palouse.

The least impact: "Touchless" carwashes.

Where do you see your business in 10 years: Full service carwash with detailing available.

15 years: Expansion to surrounding areas.

20 years: New location with full automation.