Business profile: TLC Handwash
Owner: Al Middleton, Brian Windsor, Scott Hall. Manager Jess Johnson
Address: 108 Baker Street, Moscow, Idaho.
Phone: 208-882-5312
E-mail:
Type of business or service: Full Service, all-hand carwash.
Hours: 9 a.m. -4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, winter; 9 a.m. -6 p.m. Monday - Saturday, regular.
Number of employees: Seven
Date opened : April 1, 1997
Most memorable aspect of business: Having happy returning customers.
Most forgettable aspect of business: Rainy days.
Business inspiration: To supply a service that customers on the Palouse need.
Business philosophy: Too provide quality service and employ Moscow's youth.
What economic trend or product today will have the most impact in 10 years: Growth of the universities and the surrounding communities will bring more people and business to the Palouse.
The least impact: "Touchless" carwashes.
Where do you see your business in 10 years: Full service carwash with detailing available.
15 years: Expansion to surrounding areas.
20 years: New location with full automation.