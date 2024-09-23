HEADLINE - Biz Bits; Pullman's history in a bottle
Neill Public Library in Pullman is exhibiting a historical retrospective of bottles from the Star Bottling Works of Pullman as well as a variety of bottles and paraphernalia from Watts Pharmacy, Milky Way Dairy, Whites Drug Store and Stratton's Dairy.
Rob Rodeen, owner of the South Palouse Motor Freight Co., an antique store across from the Spot Shop on Kamiaken Street, curated the exhibit at the library's Olsen Street entrance.
Star Bottling began in 1891 as Pullman Bottling Works near 420 E. Main, where Mimosa Bar and Grill 5 location. The company bottled the mineral water from the several artesian wells in the area.
An article on the Star Bottling Co. appeared in the Fall 98 issue of the Whitman County Historical Society's Bunchgrass Historian. The story by Robert King is a fascinating look at a little-known piece of Pullman's business history. Copies of the Bunchgrass Historian are available for $2.50 at the society's archives, Room 103 A of the Gladish Center Wednesdays from 9 - 11:30 a.m.
* n n
More Pizza: Figaro's Italian Pizza franchise opened at the Moscow Waremart in July. The franchise operation, which is run by Waremart, replaced the store's own pizza operation.
"It was a corporate decision," said Waremert manager Billy LeVanger.
"We're doing good, (business) has picked up a lot (after a) slow start," said Sarah Clark, who manages Figaro's for Waremart. "It was hard to get customers used to the pizza being in the front of the store." Figaro's is a "we-bake-or-you-bake" operation which has expanded into nine states. The company hopes to double the number of stores in a few years.
In addition to pizza on a fresh crust Figaro's offers take-and-bake calzones and soda. Pizza by the slice, with beverage, is sold during the day.
The Salem, Ore., based Figaro's was founded in 1981 and has 102 locations, 18 of which are located within Waremart, soon to be Winco, stores.
* n n
Chamber takes a stand: The board of directors of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously to oppose the removal of any of the four Lower Snake River Dams (Granite, Ice Harbor, Monumental and Little Goose), according to a prepared statement from the chamber.
"The board, in its Nov. 30 meeting, examined all views that have been expressed on the subject to date thanks to information supplied previously by both the Columbia River Alliance and the Columbia Basin Field Office of the Sierra Club," the statement said. "Securing the region's economic well being and quality of life were major factors that influenced the eighteen member board of directors in its decision making.
* n n
Bears find homes: Customers at Troutman's Emporium at the Palouse Mall in Moscow have purchased more than 280 Buddy Bears to be donated to local charities for needy or abused children. This is the fifth year for the project which involves the 30 Emporium stores in the Northwest.
Volunteers from Christmas for Kids in Moscow will receive the majority of the bears and distribute the rest to the Colfax and Moscow Volunteer Fire departments, Pullman Child Welfare and Gritmen Medical Center.
* n n
Building permits stuff: The city of Pullman issued 43 building permits in November with a total valuation of $488,808. The city collected $8,055.74 in permit fees.
The city of Moscow issued 25 permits in November, including six for single-family homes, with a total valuation of $796,440. Year to date, Moscow has issued 452 permits valued at $11,969,247.
* n n
Unemployment news: Latah County's unemployment rate for November was forecast to be 2.8 percent by the Idaho Department of Labor. That figure is down from the 3.3 percent for October. The unemployment rate for November 1997 was 2.7 percent.
The county's total work force was 14,967 with 433 unemployed. Statewide, 31,601 were unemployed out of a total workforce of 662,829 or 4.8 percent.
* n n
Whitman County stats: According to figures in the September issue of the Washington State Employment Security's Washington State Labor Area Summaries, the following is the racial makeup of Whitman County's 41,200 residents: 36,498 white; 524 black; 258 Indian, Eskimo and Aleut; 3,114 Asian and Pacific Islander; and 806 of Hispanic origin.
* n n
Home alone: Of the 102 million households in the United States, 69 percent are family households. In 1970 that figure was 81 percent. About half of the family households contain children under 18, down from 56 percent in 1970, according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Other stats include:
* Men now comprise one-sixth of the nation's 11.9 million single parents. The figure has jumped 25 percent from 1995 (1.7 million) to 1998 (2.1 million).
* Nearly 22 million adult sons and daughters live in a home maintained by one or both parents, up from 15 million in 1970.
* n n
FYI: The average corporate attorney makes $110,012 annually. With cash bonuses/profit sharing, that figure jumps to $130,977, according to figures released by Abbott, Langer & Associates, management consultants in Crete, Ill.
Paralegal assistants have a median income of $38,000, while legal secretaries have a median income of $32,621.
Human resources directors have a median income of $74,218 per year, the highest-paid individuals in this group make over $350,000 annually. Employment interview specialists earn $35,140 and human resource records clerk-typists earn $22,942.
