HEADLINE - Biz Bits; Pullman's history in a bottle

Neill Public Library in Pullman is exhibiting a historical retrospective of bottles from the Star Bottling Works of Pullman as well as a variety of bottles and paraphernalia from Watts Pharmacy, Milky Way Dairy, Whites Drug Store and Stratton's Dairy.

Rob Rodeen, owner of the South Palouse Motor Freight Co., an antique store across from the Spot Shop on Kamiaken Street, curated the exhibit at the library's Olsen Street entrance.

Star Bottling began in 1891 as Pullman Bottling Works near 420 E. Main, where Mimosa Bar and Grill 5 location. The company bottled the mineral water from the several artesian wells in the area.

An article on the Star Bottling Co. appeared in the Fall 98 issue of the Whitman County Historical Society's Bunchgrass Historian. The story by Robert King is a fascinating look at a little-known piece of Pullman's business history. Copies of the Bunchgrass Historian are available for $2.50 at the society's archives, Room 103 A of the Gladish Center Wednesdays from 9 - 11:30 a.m.

More Pizza: Figaro's Italian Pizza franchise opened at the Moscow Waremart in July. The franchise operation, which is run by Waremart, replaced the store's own pizza operation.

"It was a corporate decision," said Waremert manager Billy LeVanger.

"We're doing good, (business) has picked up a lot (after a) slow start," said Sarah Clark, who manages Figaro's for Waremart. "It was hard to get customers used to the pizza being in the front of the store." Figaro's is a "we-bake-or-you-bake" operation which has expanded into nine states. The company hopes to double the number of stores in a few years.

In addition to pizza on a fresh crust Figaro's offers take-and-bake calzones and soda. Pizza by the slice, with beverage, is sold during the day.

The Salem, Ore., based Figaro's was founded in 1981 and has 102 locations, 18 of which are located within Waremart, soon to be Winco, stores.

Chamber takes a stand: The board of directors of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously to oppose the removal of any of the four Lower Snake River Dams (Granite, Ice Harbor, Monumental and Little Goose), according to a prepared statement from the chamber.

"The board, in its Nov. 30 meeting, examined all views that have been expressed on the subject to date thanks to information supplied previously by both the Columbia River Alliance and the Columbia Basin Field Office of the Sierra Club," the statement said. "Securing the region's economic well being and quality of life were major factors that influenced the eighteen member board of directors in its decision making.

Bears find homes: Customers at Troutman's Emporium at the Palouse Mall in Moscow have purchased more than 280 Buddy Bears to be donated to local charities for needy or abused children. This is the fifth year for the project which involves the 30 Emporium stores in the Northwest.

Volunteers from Christmas for Kids in Moscow will receive the majority of the bears and distribute the rest to the Colfax and Moscow Volunteer Fire departments, Pullman Child Welfare and Gritmen Medical Center.

