The 27th annual Ski and Gear Swap is 6-9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Hollingbery Fieldhouse on the Washington State University campus. Cost is $1 per day. The swap will have new and used ski and winter gear, prizes and giveaways. Gear will be accepted 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 2. For more information, go to skiswap.wsu.edu.