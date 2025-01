The sixth annual Dahmen Barn Holiday Gift Gala is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the barn in Uniontown. There will be 23 resident artisans and more than 100 consignment artists, as well as 19 visiting artists. The shop also sells books and DVDs about the region by local authors.

Gift baskets are available. More information is online at www.artisanbarn.org.