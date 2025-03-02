Parents on the Palouse can be matched with nannies and babysitters at an online business that recently expanded into the area.

Kiddie Up Nannies has been operating for 14 years and was in the Denver and Helena, Mont., areas before it added the Palouse, said Mary Larson, an owner of the business and third-generation Clarkston High School graduate.

The business has 50 nannies available to accept placements on the Palouse, including many of whom are students at the University of Idaho or Washington State University, said Larson, who lives in the Helena area.

Part of how she knew of the potential of the Palouse for Kiddie Up Nannies is because she was raised in Asotin County. Her parents are Dan Hally, a former captain at the Asotin County Sheriff’s Department, and Lorri Hally, a retired teacher at the Clarkston School District Equal Opportunity Center.

The nannies can be hired through kiddieupnannies.com to work in a variety of situations. Some are placed with families where both parents work full time. Others watch children during date nights. Some organize activities for children at gatherings such as corporate events so that parents are free to socialize with adults.

Kiddie Up Nannies also connects customers with people who pet sit, run errands or do housekeeping, Larson said.