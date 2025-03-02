Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
BusinessMarch 2, 2025

Biz Bits: Experienced plumber starts his own company

Elaine Williams
Rotella
Rotella

An instructor at Lewis-Clark State College’s apprentice plumbing program has started his own business.

Freedom Hard Plumbing, owned by John Rotella, of Kamiah, does residential and commercial plumbing in Nez Perce, Asotin, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties, Rotella said.

The company will do jobs such as unclogging toilets or installing all of the plumbing in a new home or business, he said.

Most recently the lead plumber at Williams Plumbing in Grangeville, Rotella said he started Freedom Hard Company when he realized his reputation for high-quality work was strong enough to support a business.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Besides his time at Williams Plumbing, Rotella had more than 10 years of experience in positions at Mike’s Mechanical in Lewiston and K & G Construction, also in Lewiston.

He has completed plumbing in about 180 houses and overseen projects at a Verizon store in Lewiston, Kamiah Medical Clinic and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

“It’s given me a vast knowledge in all types of plumbing,” Rotella said.

The telephone number of Freedom Hard Plumbing is (208) 827-6053.

Related
BusinessMar. 2
Biz Bits: Business that places nannies and babysitters with ...
BusinessMar. 2
Biz Bits: Lewiston airport board adds new at-large member
BusinessMar. 2
Report: Tariff threats, uncertainty could be a weight on con...
BusinessMar. 2
Biz Bits: Love in every stitch
Related
Transition time at popular Clarkston brewery
BusinessMar. 2
Transition time at popular Clarkston brewery
UI grad tapped as GM of Idaho Vandals Sports Properties
BusinessFeb. 23
UI grad tapped as GM of Idaho Vandals Sports Properties
Idaho state treasurer to speak at free financial conference at Moscow
BusinessFeb. 23
Idaho state treasurer to speak at free financial conference at Moscow
Business Profile: Strong roots on the Palouse
BusinessFeb. 16
Business Profile: Strong roots on the Palouse
Biz Bits: Owner of Backwoods Brew continues to follow her master plan
BusinessFeb. 9
Biz Bits: Owner of Backwoods Brew continues to follow her master plan
Biz Bits: LCV Chamber of Commerce doles out awards to businesses
BusinessFeb. 2
Biz Bits: LCV Chamber of Commerce doles out awards to businesses
Biz Bits: The Mango Tree off to ‘amazing’ start in Lewiston, staff says
BusinessFeb. 2
Biz Bits: The Mango Tree off to ‘amazing’ start in Lewiston, staff says
‘House Hunters’ calls on Hells Canyon
BusinessJan. 26
‘House Hunters’ calls on Hells Canyon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy