BusinessMarch 2, 2025

Biz Bits: Job fair at Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston

Elaine Williams

About 30 employers with open positions will be at a free job fair from noon to 3 p.m. March 12 at Walla Walla Community College’s Clarkston campus.

The event will be in the main building of the campus at 1470 Bridge St. Job seekers who are students or community members may attend the event, which doesn’t require advance registration.

Additional information, including appointments to prepare for the event, is available by calling (509) 758-5461.

The event is sponsored by WWCC and WorkSource Clarkston. Worksource is a statewide partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies that provide employment and training services to job seekers and employers in Washington state.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

