Biz Bits: Lewiston airport board adds new at-large member

A member of the Asotin-Anatone School Board is serving in an at-large position on the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board.

Chad Engle replaced Joe Gish, who left the airport authority board after winning a seat on the Nez Perce County Commission.

Besides his school board seat, Engle owns Hells Canyon Pools LLC & HCP Boutique in Clarkston and George’s Lock and Key Service in Lewiston with his wife, Danielle Engle.