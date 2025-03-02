Sections
March 2, 2025

Biz Bits: Love in every stitch

Quilt shop opens up in familiar Clarkston spot

Elaine Williams
Shelley Flerchinger poses for a photo Thursday at Sew Happy Stitchery in Clarkston.
Shelley Flerchinger poses for a photo Thursday at Sew Happy Stitchery in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Wool felt cut in the shapes of a moose, flowers, snowflakes and other shapes sit on a table at the shop. Crafters assemble the pieces into decorative items for their homes.
Wool felt cut in the shapes of a moose, flowers, snowflakes and other shapes sit on a table at the shop. Crafters assemble the pieces into decorative items for their homes.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The entrance to Sew Happy Stitchery is pictured along Sixth Street in Clarkston.
The entrance to Sew Happy Stitchery is pictured along Sixth Street in Clarkston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Supplies and tools for quilting, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint and embroidery are specialties of a new store in Clarkston.

Sew Happy Stitchery carries quilting fabrics, patterns and accessories as well as yarn, thread, hooks and needles for knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, embroidery and Brazilian embroidery.

The store at 840 Sixth St. in Clarkston, the former Patrick’s Craft Shoppe, underwent a complete remodel, said its owner, Shelley Flerchinger, in an email.

Her motivation to open the business grew from her interest in quilting, a skill she began learning in the 1990s, said Flerchinger, who is also a knitter.

“I helped Connie Watkins, the owner of Patrick’s Craft Shoppe, with her window displays,” she said. “We have known each other for over 60 years. When she told me she was going to retire, I thought what she had created and worked so hard for had to continue in this community.”

In addition to Watkins, family and friends, including cousin Illa Smith, of Clarkston, have helped get the store up and running, Flerchinger said.

“It’s a team effort,” she said. “This has been my passion project. This has made me truly so happy.”

Besides Sew Happy Stitchery, Flerchinger has been a part of family businesses such as D & S Electrical Contractors in Clarkston.

Sew Happy Stitchery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

