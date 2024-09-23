BUSINESS PROFILE: Making the difficult deliveries

Furniture for the new Nez Perce County Courthouse sits in neatly arranged boxes at a recently completed 24,000-square-foot terminal of Fast Way Freight System in North Lewiston.

The warehouse with 30-foot high ceilings and 20 garage doors is one of two satellite locations of Fast Way Freight System, a transportation company headquartered in Spokane.

The expansion at the base of the Lewiston Hill near two of the region’s major highways creates opportunities for Fast Way Freight and other companies, said Jeff Laird, Lewiston operations manager for the company.

Fast Way Freight had outgrown its former 2,400-square-foot facility on two-thirds of an acre with eight garage doors, he said.

The company developed 10 acres at 2630 Seventh Ave. N, including the 3½ acres where its warehouse is bringing water, sewer, electricity and high-speed internet lines to the flat property, a rarity in Lewiston, Laird said.

Fast Way Freight is seeking buyers or tenants for the remaining 6½ acres, particularly ones that would use his company for shipping, he said.

“There’s been many, many, many people looking at it,” Laird said.

I talked with Laird about the importance of the development for Fast Way Freight, what the company does, the changes in his industry over the years and where his business is headed. An edited version of the highlights of our conversation follows:

Elaine Williams: What can you share about the sector of the market Fast Way Freight serves?

Jeff Laird: When people order large goods from places like Amazon, Home Depot or Walmart, the items will come on semitrucks of major carriers from places like Portland, Ore., Chicago or Texas to Spokane. The cargo gets broken out in Spokane because the major carriers usually don’t go to smaller communities. They give the freight to Fast Way. We have a headquarters in Spokane and satellite terminals in Lewiston and Wenatchee. Our niche is doing everything major carriers don’t want to do. It’s not as easy. It’s not as glamorous. Sometimes it’s more complicated and challenging, but we get the job done.

EW: Besides large items that people have ordered online like home appliances and televisions, what types of goods does Fast Way deliver?

JL: We go to almost all of the region’s major manufacturers as well as auto parts stores. We serve the agricultural industry. It’s janitorial supplies, welding materials, machine parts, farm implements and chemicals.

EW: What are some of the most remote places you go in the region?

JL: We usually go to Grangeville and Orofino five days a week. We go to Elk City once a week. In February, we were delivering a lot of wood stoves and snow blowers to Elk City. Sometimes we have to call and meet people with their pickup trucks in parking lots because we can’t physically get to where they live.

EW: Many of your deliveries go to people who have ordered large items like appliances or to businesses that operate from residences. How do Fast Way Freight drivers get the cargo off the truck for those customers?