Louis L. Wakefield
Louis L. Wakefield, 85, a resident of Endicott, Wash., died of cancer Friday at the Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax, Wash.
He was born Aug. 17, 1912, in Endicott, to Charles and Leta Smith Wakefield, pioneer residents of the Endicott area. He was reared in the Endicott area and graduated from Endicott High School in 1930. He received a bachelor's degree from Washington State College, now University, in 1934.
Following college he worked as a civil engineer with the Soil Conservation Service at Athena, Ore., Ellensburg, Wash., Moscow, Idaho, and Clarkston, Wash., before returning to the family farm near Endicott in 1950. While working in Athena he met Selma K. Kjontvedt. The were married Nov. 7, 1936 in Yakima, Wash.
He was active in Endicott affairs and projects. He helped design, construct and display 14 floats for the Endicott community in the Spokane Lilac Parades. He served on the board of directors of the Bank of Endicott, Wheat Growers of Endicott and Whitman Hospital and Medical Center, serving as president from 1974-1980. He also was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Cougar Club and Endicott Gun Club, where he helped design the club house.
Wakefield was named Conservation Farmer of the year in 1954.
Following his retirement in 1977 he traveled extensively. He visited all 50 states, Canada, Africa, Europe, Asia, Central America, South America, Mexico and the South Pacific. Most recently he attended the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.
He is survived by two daughters, Dr. Diane Wakefield of Pittsburgh and Doris Roots of Big Timber, Mont.; one son, Hugh Wakefield of Endicott; one brother, Victor Wakefield of Spokane; four grandsons; and three stepgreat- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife and a son, Clark.
Funeral services will be at 10 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Endicott with Pastor Matt Goodrich officiating. Burial will follow at the Endicott Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be gifts to the Whitman Hospital Foundation or Trinity Lutheran Church.
The Bruning Funeral Home, Colfax, Wash. in charge of arrangements.