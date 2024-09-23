Louis L. Wakefield

Louis L. Wakefield, 85, a resident of Endicott, Wash., died of cancer Friday at the Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax, Wash.

He was born Aug. 17, 1912, in Endicott, to Charles and Leta Smith Wakefield, pioneer residents of the Endicott area. He was reared in the Endicott area and graduated from Endicott High School in 1930. He received a bachelor's degree from Washington State College, now University, in 1934.

Following college he worked as a civil engineer with the Soil Conservation Service at Athena, Ore., Ellensburg, Wash., Moscow, Idaho, and Clarkston, Wash., before returning to the family farm near Endicott in 1950. While working in Athena he met Selma K. Kjontvedt. The were married Nov. 7, 1936 in Yakima, Wash.

He was active in Endicott affairs and projects. He helped design, construct and display 14 floats for the Endicott community in the Spokane Lilac Parades. He served on the board of directors of the Bank of Endicott, Wheat Growers of Endicott and Whitman Hospital and Medical Center, serving as president from 1974-1980. He also was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Cougar Club and Endicott Gun Club, where he helped design the club house.

Wakefield was named Conservation Farmer of the year in 1954.