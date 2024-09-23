Old man winter proved how crotchety he can be as icy roadways led to several accidents on the Palouse.

U.S. Highway 95 was blocked for more than four hours Wednesday afternoon after a pair of chip trucks collided about five miles south of Moscow.

James L. Andersen, 45 of Coeur d'Alene, was heading northbound on U.S. 95 about 4:20 p.m., when he apparently lost control and slid into the southbound lane, according to Idaho State Police. He collided with another chip truck driven by Shane W. Anderson, 25 of Potlatch, and both semis jackknifed, blocking both lanes of traffic.

Neither driver was hurt but James Andersen was cited for a basic rule violation.

Several minor fender benders occurred at the accident scene, according to ISP, and several cars slid off the roadway while taking detour routes around the accident on Blaine, Linville and Eid roads.