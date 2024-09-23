Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestJanuary 8, 1998

Staff report

Old man winter proved how crotchety he can be as icy roadways led to several accidents on the Palouse.

U.S. Highway 95 was blocked for more than four hours Wednesday afternoon after a pair of chip trucks collided about five miles south of Moscow.

James L. Andersen, 45 of Coeur d'Alene, was heading northbound on U.S. 95 about 4:20 p.m., when he apparently lost control and slid into the southbound lane, according to Idaho State Police. He collided with another chip truck driven by Shane W. Anderson, 25 of Potlatch, and both semis jackknifed, blocking both lanes of traffic.

Neither driver was hurt but James Andersen was cited for a basic rule violation.

Several minor fender benders occurred at the accident scene, according to ISP, and several cars slid off the roadway while taking detour routes around the accident on Blaine, Linville and Eid roads.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Earlier Wednesday a Deary man suffered minor injuries after a collision with an Idaho Transportation Department snow plow on State Highway 8 near Deary. ISP reported that James W. Worting, 48 of Deary, was operating the plow and was attempting turn left into a turnout when his rear axle was hit by a Mazda pickup driven by Robert G. Angeny, 50, of Deary.

Angeny suffered minor injuries and was taken to Gritman Medical Center for observation. He has since been released.

In Whitman County, law enforcement agencies reported only one accident which occurred shortly after 9 a.m., today at the south bypass of U.S. Highway 195 near Pullman.

No injuries were reported but a portion of the roadway was blocked, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Related
Local News & NorthwestDec. 25, 2024
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Baumgartner will be Eastern Washington’s next congressman
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Simpson, Fulcher see strong support in early count
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Prop 1 rejected by Idaho voters
Related
Incumbents win 9th District races
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Incumbents win 9th District races
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
Local News & NorthwestOct. 23, 2024
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Public Records
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy