Local News & NorthwestFebruary 7, 1998

Ryan Daniel Salter

Ryan Daniel Salter, 25, of Oklahoma City, Okla., died Jan. 28. The cause of death was not available.

He was born Nov. 3, 1972, to Dan and Marcella Salter in Moscow, Idaho.

He graduated from Putnam, Okla., City North High School in 1991. While in high school, he was involved in the Oklahoma Youth Orchestra, All State Orchestra, Academic Bowl Team, Who's Who Among American High School Students, and a National Merit Scholar.

Salter was an economics major at Oklahoma City University, planning to graduate with honors, this May. He was a member of Delta Mu Delta Fraternity, Theta Mu Chapter.

He loved music and was an accomplished bass player.

He is survived by his parents of Oklahoma City; a sister, Nicole Salter of Norman, Okla.; grandparents, David Salter of Jefferson, N.C., Milford and Violet Osborn of Kendrick, Idaho; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Youth Symphony in care of Hahn-Cook, Street & Draper, 6006 N. Grand Blvd., Oklahoma City, Okla., 73118.

