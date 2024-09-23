On the eve of the new year, the Nobby Inn ladled its last bowl of pea soup, poured its last drink and ended an era in downtown Moscow.

Tom Mayburry, son of the man who started the landmark restaurant in 1936, locked the doors Wednesday evening, leaving 22 people jobless and a horde of loyal customers looking for a new hangout.

"I am saddened that we have to close," Mayburry said. "It was a very difficult decision to make, but it was time to let go.

"(The Nobby) has not been cost effective for the last two years."

The Nobby was on shaky ground last spring when Mayburry began negotiations with Potlatch businessman Marv Bain, one of the owners of the Lone Jack Steak Co. When those talks failed in May, Mayburry's four children assumed a major role in the daily operation of the eatery.

"There is a lot of hard work in an independent business and a certain amount of burn-out that goes along with it after 21 years," he said. "We have seen our cost of doing business skyrocket in the last few years."

The Nobby is the third major restaurant to close in the past year. The trendy Cafe Sputnik closed last winter. Last month, the Bode family ceased food service at the Moscow Hotel.

"This is the end of the independents," Mayburry said. "From my conversations with other business people, I understand there has been an overall downturn of business in the community."

Mayburry also believes Moscow has too much retail business.

"There are many more fast food restaurants in the community than there were three years ago and we haven't seen an increase in the population base," he said.

But downtown Moscow was teeming with retail stores when Wayne Mayburry opened his restaurant 61 years ago. His was the first air-conditioned restaurant in the area and was dubbed the "Nobby."

"'Nobby' was a popular word, used the way 'neat' is used today, to denote something a little out of the ordinary," Wayne Mayburry explained during a Sept. 14, 1961 interview with the then-Idahonian/Palouse Daily News.

During six decades of feeding Moscow, the Nobby has enjoyed a stable clientele, from its morning coffee group with regulars like John Ikeda and Jim Newsome, to die-hard aficionados of split pea soup, the restaurant's signature dish.

Voice breaking, Mayburry says its his guests and staff he'll miss the most.

"They are very much like family," he said.

For years, Mayburry's mother, 82-year-old Frances Mayburry, lunched daily at a reserved corner table. She died last month.

Edith Day, who has waited tables at the Nobby more than two decades, will also miss the customers she served through the years.

"It is a sad time," Day noted Monday as she weaved through tables refilling coffee cups.

Day doesn't plan to go back to work right away, but like many of the Nobby staff, has had job offers.

Mayburry and Day agree co-workers and customers made their years at the Nobby worthwhile.

"The community of Moscow is unique because there is such a wide cross-section of characters," said Mayburry.