Local News & NorthwestFebruary 23, 1998

Kenneth G. Blumenschein

Funeral services for Kenneth G. Blumenschein, a resident of Colfax, Wash., will be Tuesday, Feb. 24 at Peace Lutheran Church in Colfax, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Glenn Petersen and Pastor John Hergert officiating. Interment will follow at the Endicott Cemetery.

He died at his home, Friday, Feb. 20, of cancer. He was 69.

He was born Dec. 6, 1928 on the family farm, near Endicott, Wash., to George Blumenschein and Elizabeth Morasch Blumenschein. He was raised in the Endicott area and graduated form Endicott High School in 1946. Most of his life was spent on the family farm. He served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and in 1982 he and his wife Hazel moved to Colfax. Ken and Hazel Schierman were married at St. John, Wash., on Feb. 14, 1954.

He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. His family, farming and his church were his life.

Surviving is his wife at the family home in Colfax; three daughters and sons-in-law, Michele and Stephen Wing of Denver, Lila and Terry Lust of Davenport, Wash., and Lola and Robert Gillespie of Pullman; six granddaughters Addie Lust, Elizabeth Lust, Emily Lust, Jennifer Gillespie, Stephanie Wing and Kendra Wing; his mother Elizabeth Blumenschein of Spokane; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

The family suggests memorials be gifts to Peace Lutheran Church.

The Bruning Funeral Home, in Colfax, Wash. is in charge of arrangements.

