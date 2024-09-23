Kenneth G. Blumenschein

Funeral services for Kenneth G. Blumenschein, a resident of Colfax, Wash., will be Tuesday, Feb. 24 at Peace Lutheran Church in Colfax, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Glenn Petersen and Pastor John Hergert officiating. Interment will follow at the Endicott Cemetery.

He died at his home, Friday, Feb. 20, of cancer. He was 69.

He was born Dec. 6, 1928 on the family farm, near Endicott, Wash., to George Blumenschein and Elizabeth Morasch Blumenschein. He was raised in the Endicott area and graduated form Endicott High School in 1946. Most of his life was spent on the family farm. He served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and in 1982 he and his wife Hazel moved to Colfax. Ken and Hazel Schierman were married at St. John, Wash., on Feb. 14, 1954.

He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. His family, farming and his church were his life.