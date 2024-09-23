Alex F. Woods, a Moscow retiree, died of a heart attack Thursday at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, Idaho.
The son of Hungarian immigrants, he was born July 25, 1920, to John and Mary Oroza Woloschukin in New York City. He was reared in New York and attended schools there.
He married Marie Volkmann Aug. 22, 1941, in New York City.
Shortly after their marriage, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. His tour of duty included the battlefields of Italy and North Africa. He served during both World War II and the Korean conflict.
They moved to San Diego, Calif., in 1954 where he worked as a manager for the Bank of America for more than 25 years. After his retirement, they moved to New Mexico for a very brief time and then to Moscow in 1979.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for 15 years and in earlier years was a member on various bowling leagues. He liked to golf and enjoyed exploring the countryside of Idaho.
He is survived by his wife at their home in Moscow; a son, Russell Woods of Lake Tahoe, Calif.; two daughters: Marie Gruey of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Christine Hebel of Tampa, Fla.; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Gilfillan.
No services are planned. The family suggests memorials be made to the Moscow Volunteer Ambulance Service.
Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of the arrangements.