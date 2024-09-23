Alex F. Woods, a Moscow retiree, died of a heart attack Thursday at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, Idaho.

The son of Hungarian immigrants, he was born July 25, 1920, to John and Mary Oroza Woloschukin in New York City. He was reared in New York and attended schools there.

He married Marie Volkmann Aug. 22, 1941, in New York City.

Shortly after their marriage, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. His tour of duty included the battlefields of Italy and North Africa. He served during both World War II and the Korean conflict.

They moved to San Diego, Calif., in 1954 where he worked as a manager for the Bank of America for more than 25 years. After his retirement, they moved to New Mexico for a very brief time and then to Moscow in 1979.