The funeral for Myrtle E. Shirrod, 88, of Moscow and longtime resident of Genesee, who died Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Latah Health Services Nursing Center, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Malcom's Brower-Wann Memorial Chapel in Lewiston. The Rev. George Kemp of the Genesee Community Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery.

The daughter of Richard and Inga Taylor, she was born Jan. 12, 1912, at Grand Forks, N.D. She attended school there until moving to Idaho with her family at the beginning of the Great Depression. To help her family, she quit school and went to work in the Genesee area cooking for local farmers and their hired hands. In 1935, she took a job for Fred and Emma Shirrod where she met "the owner's son" and they fell in love.

She married Stanley Hall Shirrod on Aug. 24, 1935, at Lewiston. The couple lived in Genesee where they farmed until their retirement in 1984 when they moved to Lewiston. Mr. Shirrod passed away in 1989.

Myrtle was an avid flower gardener, a voracious reader and loved to travel. She baked and decorated beautiful cakes and loved to host birthday parties for all of her family and extended circle of friends. She was a member of the Genesee Community Church and a former Cub Scout leader. Most importantly, she was a loving and understanding wife and a glorious mother.