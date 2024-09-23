Sections
Local News & NorthwestNovember 1, 2000

Myrtle Shirrod, 88, Moscow resident

The funeral for Myrtle E. Shirrod, 88, of Moscow and longtime resident of Genesee, who died Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Latah Health Services Nursing Center, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Malcom's Brower-Wann Memorial Chapel in Lewiston. The Rev. George Kemp of the Genesee Community Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery.

The daughter of Richard and Inga Taylor, she was born Jan. 12, 1912, at Grand Forks, N.D. She attended school there until moving to Idaho with her family at the beginning of the Great Depression. To help her family, she quit school and went to work in the Genesee area cooking for local farmers and their hired hands. In 1935, she took a job for Fred and Emma Shirrod where she met "the owner's son" and they fell in love.

She married Stanley Hall Shirrod on Aug. 24, 1935, at Lewiston. The couple lived in Genesee where they farmed until their retirement in 1984 when they moved to Lewiston. Mr. Shirrod passed away in 1989.

Myrtle was an avid flower gardener, a voracious reader and loved to travel. She baked and decorated beautiful cakes and loved to host birthday parties for all of her family and extended circle of friends. She was a member of the Genesee Community Church and a former Cub Scout leader. Most importantly, she was a loving and understanding wife and a glorious mother.

Two sons, Richard Shirrod of Hood River, Ore., and Mark Shirrod of Boise; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren survive her.

In addition to her husband, her parents, two brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Valley Boys and Girls Club, 1021 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.

