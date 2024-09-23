WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2 p.m. - A cellphone was reported stolen from Henkle Street in Tekoa.
4 p.m. - A 41-year-old male was arrested on Almota Road for alleged assault in the fourth degree.
10:15 p.m. - A 47-year-old male was arrested on Oak Lane in St. John for alleged assault in the fourth degree and malicious mischief.
PULLMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
5:03 p.m. - A window was reported broken in the 400 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
5:37 p.m. - Two-vehicle, noninjury accident in the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
6:21 p.m. - A garage in the 300 block of Northwest Linda Street was reported broken into, and the stereo and other electronics were missing from the vehicle.
WSU POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
9:52 a.m. - A juvenile was arrested in the 1500 block of Northeast Wilson Road for alleged possession of marijuana less than 40 grams.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:57 a.m. - Police are investigating a report from faculty at Moscow Junior High of a battery incident between a male and female student.
10:37 a.m. - Staff with the parks and recreation department reported someone defecated on the children's slide at East City Park on East Third Street.
1:46 p.m. - Several tools were reported stolen from a shed on the 1200 block of West Palouse River Drive belonging to University of Idaho Arboretum, including a chain saw, drill and gas can.
4:21 p.m. - Police are investigating a report on the 600 block of North Eisenhower Street regarding the exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:29 a.m. - An individual on the 1000 block of Julienne Way in Moscow reported a scam where a caller requested money from them through Western Union. No money was transferred.
1:27 p.m. - A 23-year-old Moscow man was arrested for aggravated assault on the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive after allegedly threatening his girlfriend with violence.
9:37 p.m. - Several windows were reportedly broken out of a 1980 Chevy Camaro and two tires slashed on the 4600 block of Robinson Park Road.