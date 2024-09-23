Sections
Local News & NorthwestApril 30, 2005

Nelson - Kastens

Jennifer Nelson, of Stillwater, Okla., and Jason Kastens, of Oklahoma City, Okla., will marry at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the First Presbyterian Church of Stillwater. Pastor Barrie Henke, of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Edmond, Okla., will officiate.

Jennifer is the daughter of Jim and Patricia Nelson, of Moscow. She graduated from Stillwater High School and pursued a bachelor's degree at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Idaho. She works as a real estate professional for Dolores Lemon and Associates in Stillwater. She also works as the closing coordinator and is a licensed Realtor.

Jason is the son of Robert Kastens of Oklahoma City, and Karen Clay of Edmond. He graduated from Edmond Memorial High School in 1993 and attended Oklahoma State University. He is a land surveyor with the engineering firm Benham in Oklahoma City.

Fuchs - 50th

Neil and Nell (Flynn) Fuchs will celebrate their 50th anniversary at 11 a.m. May 7 at the Fairfield Grange. The celebration will include cake, an old-time music jam session, and more. In lieu of gifts, donations may be made to the Debbie Fuchs Memorial Fund in care of the Fairfield Bank, Fairfield, WA 99012 - ATTN: Betsy Fuchs. Funds will be used to provide items to Tekoa's Ruhl Park in Debbie's memory.

Cards to Neil and Nellie should be directed to them in care of Ken and Betsy Fuchs, Box 83; Fairfield, WA 99012.

Neil and Nell were married May 7, 1955, in Spokane. Neil attended the St. Joseph Academy in Tekoa operated by the Franciscan nuns. He dropped out of school and later joined the military, serving for four years in the Air National Guard. He then served in the Korean War while serving with the Army Signal Corps. In 2003, Neil received an honorary diploma from Tekoa High School and, later that year, was one of the recipients of the Korean Medal issued by the United States government for his service. After his military service in Korea, Neil became partners with father, Mike, on the family farm. He eventually took over the operation.

Antonella "Nell" Flynn graduated from boarding high school at Sprague, Wash., and later enrolled at Gonzaga University. She was recently honored by Gonzaga University for being among the very first female coeds at that Jesuit institution in Spokane. Nellie also worked for the telephone company in Spokane prior to meeting and marrying Neil. Nellie created and published "The Tekoa News Bulletin" every week throughout the late 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s.

Neil was a self-taught musician and he loves music. He primarily plays the guitar and harmonica. Nellie has been an accomplished typist and her kids admired her photographic memory. She often recited phone numbers from the Tekoa phone directory when needed.

Neil and Nell were adamant that the family attend church every Sunday. They were active members of the Sacred Heart Church in Tekoa. Nell was the organist at the church for a number of years.

