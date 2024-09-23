Staff report
Moscow High volleyball coach Aimee Graham said the Bears came out focused Thursday, and that enabled them to make quick work of Inland Empire League host Lake City 25-20, 25-17, 25-14.
The Bears, who lost their first IEL game of the season Tuesday in an eventual win over Coeur dAlene, never gave the Timberwolves any hope of an upset win.
They were ready and they were so excited for this match, Graham said of her squad, which has now defeated every IEL team at least once this season. We were ready mentally and physically, and we just dominated the whole match.
Senior Kelsey Taylor had another solid performance with a match-high 11 kills and four blocks. Fellow senior Meredith Dolny finished close behind her with 10 kills, while her sophomore sister, Maddie, ended her night with 35 assists.
The elder Dolny also paced the defense along with senior Meredith Payton. Both finished with 11 digs.
Moscow (12-0 overall, 5-0 IEL) is back in action Saturday at the Lakeland Tournament.
Colfax sweeps nonleague match
Colfax swept three games from visiting Sprague-Harrington, winning 25-8, 25-14, 25-8 in a nonleague game at Colfax on Thursday.
Lauren Mellor had 12 kills, eight aces and three blocks for the Bulldogs, and Kinsey Doering added 11 assists and three aces. Katie Burns contributed six digs and Elise Markley had four kills and four blocks.
The kids did a good job of keeping their intensity up; they didnt let down, Colfax coach Sue Doering said. It was a good game; everybody served tough.
The Bulldogs (9-0 overall) faltered on only seven serves and had 25 aces in the match.
Colfax travels to Pullman on Thursday.
Bulldogs notch sweep in WPL battle
Genesee put some distance between itself and the rest of the Whitepine League on Thursday, sweeping host Deary 25-17, 25-15, 25-16.
Bulldogs coach Dave Neumann said the Mustangs (8-5 overall, 6-2 WPL) played his team tough, even if the final scores dont show it.
I hope we can keep the intensity up, he said. I thought we spotted them a few too many serving errors; they pushed us a little bit so that was good.
Senior Lisa Davis paced Genesee (12-2, 9-0) with 31 assists, six kills and six aces. Junior Megan Skow and sophomore Juliana Sobczyk led the offense with seven kills each, and senior Casie Jones finished with 13 digs.
Genesee is off until Thursday, when it travels to league opponent Lapwai. Deary is back in action Tuesday at nonleague opponents Potlatch and Logos.
Strong finish leads Troy past Wildcats
After dropping the opening game, Troy wasted little time getting back on track against visiting Whitepine League opponent Lapwai on Thursday, taking out the Wildcats 14-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-9.
We came out pretty slow, but after we warmed up a little bit we played hard, Troy coach Tera Stoner said.
Senior Jamie Sharrock led the Trojan offense with eight kills and classmate Mary Sullins went 23-for-23 from the service line with a team-high six aces.
The Trojans (5-4 overall, 5-2 WPL) will take part in the Viking Classic Tournament on Saturday in Palouse.
Knights come up aces at NICS
Logos put down a whopping 33 aces Thursday, helping them to a relatively easy sweep of North Idaho Christian School. Game scores were 25-6, 25-22, 25-12.
Senior Laurel McGarry led the serving barrage with nine aces to go along with her three kills. Junior Emily Gray and sophomore Jancy Nightingale each added six aces, and Nightingale finished with 12 assists.
Knights coach Jessica Evans said her teams service game has been hit-and-miss at times this year, but its been on an upswing of late.
It was a good game in that way, she said. Sometimes we struggle with our serving, but our aces outweighed our errors by far.
Logos (5-6 overall) is back in action Monday, when it plays host to Colton.
Nighthawks roll past Tigercats
Tekoa-Oakesdale notched its fourth straight victory and remained undefeated in Whitman County League play with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 sweep of visiting LaCrosse-Washtucna on Thursday.
Junior Kelsi Graffis led the Nighthawks with seven kills while senior Darcie Chappel finished with five. Both players ended with two blocks. Junior Kaiti Robinson added 19 assists, and fellow junior Kristine Faunce was outstanding from the service line with six aces.
Sophomores Lauren Varney and Courtney Harder paced the defense with six digs apiece.
We had a lot of different people contribute in a lot of different ways, first year Tekoa-Oakesdale coach Kaci Tee said. It was a great team effort.
The Nighthawks (4-2 overall, 4-0 WCL) are back in action at the Viking Classic Tournament in Palouse on Saturday.
Vikings tear up Panthers
Senior Dottie Kite finished her night with 14 kills, nine digs and a block for Garfield-Palouse to lead the Vikings past visiting Asotin 25-12, 25-9, 25-11 in Whitman County League play Thursday.
Junior Sarah Landle chipped in with 23 assists and two aces as the Vikings improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in league.
The girls were really positive and stayed on top the whole game, Vikings coach Tiffany Pittman said. I was really pleased that they didnt come down a level.
Gar-Pal hosts its own Viking Classic on Saturday in Palouse.
Wildcats fall on the road
Sophomore Alisa Moehrle chalked up 11 kills and six aces for Colton on Thursday, but it wasnt enough as Whitman County League host Rosalia prevailed 25-16, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15.
I thought we showed good fight, we just didnt have the height like they did, Wildcats coach Kim Rosenbach said. I thought we showed some good defense, but we had way more errors than we had kills. Were working to not let the mistakes affect us.
Senior Kim Weber added 22 assists and seven digs for Colton (4-3 overall, 1-3 WCL) while junior Sammie Druffel and freshman Courtney Druffel chipped in with six kills and five digs, respectively.
The Wildcats are in nonleague action Monday at Logos.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gardes goal enough for Moscow
Moscow wasted little time getting on the board Thursday against visiting Inland Empire League opponent Lake City, and the Bears made their early score stand up in a 1-0 win.
Sophomore Kenna Gardes scored the eventual game-winner in the sixth minute after a free kick from junior Jo Byrne was stopped by the Lake City keeper. The ball rattled around before Gardes connected from about 12 yards out.
It was good to see us come out and strike early, Bears coach Ben Twigg said. I really tried to emphasize to the girls the importance of coming out hard and keeping the pressure on them.
After their early goal, it was hang-on time for the Bears (4-3 overall, 3-2 IEL). Twigg credited the defensive play of senior Megan Mecham and sophomore Cody Jensen for helping keep the Timberwolves off the board.
Moscow continues league play Saturday when Coeur dAlene comes to town.
Moscow 1, Lake City 0
Lake City000
Moscow101
Mos Kenna Gardes, 6:00
Shots on goal: Lake City 5, Moscow 10. Saves: Lake City 7; Sara Quinn, Moscow 3
BOYS SOCCER
Late goals lift T-wolves past Bears
Moscow and Inland Empire League host Lake City battled to a scoreless tie at halftime, but goals in the 50th and 63rd minutes propelled the Timberwolves to a 2-0 win.
It seemed that LC gained confidence and took control of the game while we pushed a little too much forward trying to get back in the game, Bears coach Jared Vreeland said. Generally, we played well against a strong opponent and controlled the match for portions, but we are still not finishing the opportunities we create.
Lake City didnt allow the Bears much, outshooting them 22-9. Senior goalie Emmett Folk had a solid game in the net, stopping 11 of the Timberwolves attempts. Vreeland also credited defenders Justin Kuska, Pat Bender and Zac Cummins with keeping Moscow in the game.
The Bears (2-4 overall, 1-4 IEL) wrap up a six-game road trip Saturday at IEL opponent Coeur dAlene.
Lake City 2, Moscow 0
Moscow000
Lake City022
LC Michael Eggleston (Jason Anderson), 50:00
LC Tyler Palo, 63:00
Shots on goal: Moscow 9, Lake City 22; Saves: Emmett Folk, Moscow 11; Scott Klein, Lake City 2.