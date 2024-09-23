Staff report

Moscow High volleyball coach Aimee Graham said the Bears came out focused Thursday, and that enabled them to make quick work of Inland Empire League host Lake City 25-20, 25-17, 25-14.

The Bears, who lost their first IEL game of the season Tuesday in an eventual win over Coeur dAlene, never gave the Timberwolves any hope of an upset win.

They were ready and they were so excited for this match, Graham said of her squad, which has now defeated every IEL team at least once this season. We were ready mentally and physically, and we just dominated the whole match.

Senior Kelsey Taylor had another solid performance with a match-high 11 kills and four blocks. Fellow senior Meredith Dolny finished close behind her with 10 kills, while her sophomore sister, Maddie, ended her night with 35 assists.

The elder Dolny also paced the defense along with senior Meredith Payton. Both finished with 11 digs.

Moscow (12-0 overall, 5-0 IEL) is back in action Saturday at the Lakeland Tournament.

Colfax sweeps nonleague match

Colfax swept three games from visiting Sprague-Harrington, winning 25-8, 25-14, 25-8 in a nonleague game at Colfax on Thursday.

Lauren Mellor had 12 kills, eight aces and three blocks for the Bulldogs, and Kinsey Doering added 11 assists and three aces. Katie Burns contributed six digs and Elise Markley had four kills and four blocks.

The kids did a good job of keeping their intensity up; they didnt let down, Colfax coach Sue Doering said. It was a good game; everybody served tough.

The Bulldogs (9-0 overall) faltered on only seven serves and had 25 aces in the match.

Colfax travels to Pullman on Thursday.

Bulldogs notch sweep in WPL battle

Genesee put some distance between itself and the rest of the Whitepine League on Thursday, sweeping host Deary 25-17, 25-15, 25-16.

Bulldogs coach Dave Neumann said the Mustangs (8-5 overall, 6-2 WPL) played his team tough, even if the final scores dont show it.

I hope we can keep the intensity up, he said. I thought we spotted them a few too many serving errors; they pushed us a little bit so that was good.

Senior Lisa Davis paced Genesee (12-2, 9-0) with 31 assists, six kills and six aces. Junior Megan Skow and sophomore Juliana Sobczyk led the offense with seven kills each, and senior Casie Jones finished with 13 digs.

Genesee is off until Thursday, when it travels to league opponent Lapwai. Deary is back in action Tuesday at nonleague opponents Potlatch and Logos.

Strong finish leads Troy past Wildcats

After dropping the opening game, Troy wasted little time getting back on track against visiting Whitepine League opponent Lapwai on Thursday, taking out the Wildcats 14-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-9.

We came out pretty slow, but after we warmed up a little bit we played hard, Troy coach Tera Stoner said.

Senior Jamie Sharrock led the Trojan offense with eight kills and classmate Mary Sullins went 23-for-23 from the service line with a team-high six aces.

The Trojans (5-4 overall, 5-2 WPL) will take part in the Viking Classic Tournament on Saturday in Palouse.

Knights come up aces at NICS

Logos put down a whopping 33 aces Thursday, helping them to a relatively easy sweep of North Idaho Christian School. Game scores were 25-6, 25-22, 25-12.

Senior Laurel McGarry led the serving barrage with nine aces to go along with her three kills. Junior Emily Gray and sophomore Jancy Nightingale each added six aces, and Nightingale finished with 12 assists.

Knights coach Jessica Evans said her teams service game has been hit-and-miss at times this year, but its been on an upswing of late.

It was a good game in that way, she said. Sometimes we struggle with our serving, but our aces outweighed our errors by far.

Logos (5-6 overall) is back in action Monday, when it plays host to Colton.

Nighthawks roll past Tigercats

Tekoa-Oakesdale notched its fourth straight victory and remained undefeated in Whitman County League play with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 sweep of visiting LaCrosse-Washtucna on Thursday.

Junior Kelsi Graffis led the Nighthawks with seven kills while senior Darcie Chappel finished with five. Both players ended with two blocks. Junior Kaiti Robinson added 19 assists, and fellow junior Kristine Faunce was outstanding from the service line with six aces.

Sophomores Lauren Varney and Courtney Harder paced the defense with six digs apiece.

We had a lot of different people contribute in a lot of different ways, first year Tekoa-Oakesdale coach Kaci Tee said. It was a great team effort.