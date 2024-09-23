Sections
Local News & NorthwestMarch 30, 1998

, 78, lifelong area resident, died of cancer Sunday at the Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax, Wash.

He was born on Sept. 30, 1919, to Adam and Elizabeth Poffenroth Kromm in Endicott, Wash. When he was young, the family moved to Colfax where he was reared and educated. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1939. While in high school, he was an active athlete in all sports.

After his schooling and during his younger years, Kromm worked on the Naval Base at Bayview, Idaho and then for Roger Brothers Seed Company of Colfax.

He married Sue Ellen Watson on Dec. 11, 1943, in Colfax where they made their home their entire married life. For 30 years he was employed by the Washington State Highway Department, retiring in 1980.

He coached Little League baseball for many years. Kromm was confirmed in the Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Colfax Elks Lodge, Eagles Lodge, Retired State Workers and a former member of the Colfax Men's Bowling Association and the Whitman County Officials Association. He was selected as a member of the Inland Empire Softball Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife at the family home in Colfax; six sons, Mike of George, Wash., Don of Spokane, Sam of Snoqualmie, Wash., Ben of Kailua, Hawaii, Bob of Lynwood, Wash., and John of Colfax; one sister, Lydia McKarcher of Pullman, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one sister and one brother.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Colfax with the Rev. Bob Lang officiating. Interment will follow at the Colfax Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be gifts to the Whitman Hospital and Medical Center or to the Whitman Health and Rehabilitation.

The Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

