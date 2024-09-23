EMIDA, Idaho -- There is a language of the woods rarely spoken today, so archaic are its words. It is the language that comes with horse logging, a way of skidding logs out of a forest in which horses -- not machines -- do the work.

Indeed, few know a draft horse can die from an accident horse loggers know as a "Joe poke:" a sharp stab from a sturdy branch to a horse's underbelly. In the working forest, such risks are commonplace and sometimes disastrous.

Rudy Heicksen believes we still need the horse loggers' language as we prepare to leap into a more modern century -- the century that will be known for replacing toiling animals with machines.

The Santa, Idaho, logger speaks for a small community of North Idaho horse loggers who insist they are pursuing a craft that is needed in Idaho's national forests.

On this day, the lean and wiry Heicksen, 51, is finishing work on a timber sale on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest with three horses and two other men. He's purchased a 120-acre portion of a timber sale known as "Horse's Aspen," a hodgepodge forest of dog hair fir, hemlock, pine and cedar, on the St. Joe District, about six miles from Emida.

Heicksen and other local horse loggers want to take on larger Forest Service timber sales, sales they will work for as long as 30 years instead of the three to five years a mechanized outfit might take. It means more jobs and a gentler touch on the land, they say. They are a group who seek a revolution in the way public forests are logged, a task as simple as "unpaving the way."

"You can see it's a lot slower than a machine," he says, after pulling five logs from the forest with his horses, Joey and Jasper. He unhitches them, then turns the team around.

"And we do it again, all day long," he says.

To a horse logger, faster isn't necessarily better. The horse's slower, measured pace, they say, is the very thing that makes them as viable today as they were two generations ago. Horses aren't as expensive as modern machinery and the slow pace can sustain Idaho timber towns and the vast forests that surround them, the loggers say. There are caveats, of course.

"It takes a certain commitment. The difference between the horse and a machine is the horse takes work every day," he says. Sometimes, finding help willing to work a day of hard labor in the woods isn't easy.

Still, Heicksen, a local leader in the North American Horse and Mule Loggers Association, remains doggedly committed. What he couldn't learn from the old-timers he taught himself. He recalls, too, his grandfather, a farmer in Montana's Bitterroot Valley: "He wouldn't have a tractor on the place. He had to have his horses."

Heicksen has only inherited some of grandfather's devotion to the horse. He hauls his horses to the forest in a red Ford tandem truck outfitted with a stock rack -- and a prominent horseshoe hood ornament.