EMIDA, Idaho -- There is a language of the woods rarely spoken today, so archaic are its words. It is the language that comes with horse logging, a way of skidding logs out of a forest in which horses -- not machines -- do the work.
Indeed, few know a draft horse can die from an accident horse loggers know as a "Joe poke:" a sharp stab from a sturdy branch to a horse's underbelly. In the working forest, such risks are commonplace and sometimes disastrous.
Rudy Heicksen believes we still need the horse loggers' language as we prepare to leap into a more modern century -- the century that will be known for replacing toiling animals with machines.
The Santa, Idaho, logger speaks for a small community of North Idaho horse loggers who insist they are pursuing a craft that is needed in Idaho's national forests.
On this day, the lean and wiry Heicksen, 51, is finishing work on a timber sale on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest with three horses and two other men. He's purchased a 120-acre portion of a timber sale known as "Horse's Aspen," a hodgepodge forest of dog hair fir, hemlock, pine and cedar, on the St. Joe District, about six miles from Emida.
Heicksen and other local horse loggers want to take on larger Forest Service timber sales, sales they will work for as long as 30 years instead of the three to five years a mechanized outfit might take. It means more jobs and a gentler touch on the land, they say. They are a group who seek a revolution in the way public forests are logged, a task as simple as "unpaving the way."
"You can see it's a lot slower than a machine," he says, after pulling five logs from the forest with his horses, Joey and Jasper. He unhitches them, then turns the team around.
"And we do it again, all day long," he says.
To a horse logger, faster isn't necessarily better. The horse's slower, measured pace, they say, is the very thing that makes them as viable today as they were two generations ago. Horses aren't as expensive as modern machinery and the slow pace can sustain Idaho timber towns and the vast forests that surround them, the loggers say. There are caveats, of course.
"It takes a certain commitment. The difference between the horse and a machine is the horse takes work every day," he says. Sometimes, finding help willing to work a day of hard labor in the woods isn't easy.
Still, Heicksen, a local leader in the North American Horse and Mule Loggers Association, remains doggedly committed. What he couldn't learn from the old-timers he taught himself. He recalls, too, his grandfather, a farmer in Montana's Bitterroot Valley: "He wouldn't have a tractor on the place. He had to have his horses."
Heicksen has only inherited some of grandfather's devotion to the horse. He hauls his horses to the forest in a red Ford tandem truck outfitted with a stock rack -- and a prominent horseshoe hood ornament.
"I'm not saying that we should go to all horse logging. There are a lot of places I wouldn't," he says.
Simply put, sometimes it's just plain practical to skid logs with a horse. And there are times when a helicopter is often suitable, as are tractors and mechanized cable skyline systems.
Local horse loggers have their eye on a patch of national forest land near Bovill, about 34 miles northeast of Moscow, that the Forest Service says is ready to log. Called the West Fork Potlatch Project, the land is now within the Palouse District of the Clearwater National Forest, but its history is in the hands of Frederick Weyerhaeuser, a timber baron whose Potlatch company logged the land about the time of World War I.
"He left us with an industrial landscape. He took the kitchen sink with him when he left," says Robin Johnston, a Forest Service historian in Potlatch.
At that time, western white pine could be shipped East as matches and crate wood. To get the trees out, railroad tracks were run up the draws, turning meandering streams into straight channels. The meadows dried out and streams flowed too fast.
When the land finally changed hands, the Forest Service was given a total of about 60,000 acres of land that was not a forest at all: It was sheep ground. Thousands of sheep grazed the brush that sprang up on barren land.
Today, the forest is back, but it's not the white pine forest of the past. The Forest Service's plans to log this land are, in part, a long-range attempt to return the forest to what it once looked like. Horse loggers say they can help, and many environmentalists support their work.
At a meeting Thursday night in Moscow, Gary Greenwell of Deary offered a third option to the two the Forest Service is considering. Over 30 years, crews would log the area without new roads -- they would use abandoned railroad beds.
The Forest Service will consider a horse logging option when it writes a draft environmental impact statement to be released in June, but some are still skeptical.
"Their proposal sounds gentle and kind and warm and fuzzy, but it has some limitations," said Bob Hassoldt, a private forester from Kendrick. Logging with machines doesn't necessarily leave more impacts than using horses, he added. And the old streamside railroad beds may erode if they're used as horse path, critics say.
Still, horse loggers insist their techniques are good for the forest, and that their language of the woods is worth keeping alive.