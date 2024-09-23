A weekend visitor to Washington State University was declared dead Sunday after he was discovered unconscious in a dormitory hallway.

Baron Godwin of Kennewick was declared dead early Sunday morning after being transported to Pullman Memorial Hospital, according to a statement from WSU.

Godwin was not breathing when campus police discovered him at 4:45 a.m. Sunday on the first floor hallway of the Gannon residence hall. Police reported no sign of foul play, according the WSU statement.