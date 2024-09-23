A weekend visitor to Washington State University was declared dead Sunday after he was discovered unconscious in a dormitory hallway.
Baron Godwin of Kennewick was declared dead early Sunday morning after being transported to Pullman Memorial Hospital, according to a statement from WSU.
Godwin was not breathing when campus police discovered him at 4:45 a.m. Sunday on the first floor hallway of the Gannon residence hall. Police reported no sign of foul play, according the WSU statement.
Results of a planned autopsy were not available this morning.
Godwin, who was not a WSU student, is believed to be 20 years old. He and a companion were apparently visiting a WSU student who lives in Gannon residence hall.