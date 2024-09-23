Sections
Local News & NorthwestJanuary 29, 1998

Staff report

The Potlatch Community Resource Learning Center has been awarded a $219,000 Library Services and Construction grant.

John Pool, Latah County Library Board president, said it is good news for residents in the northern part of the county. Final authorization of the grant is pending approval by the federal government.

"The Potlatch library serves the northern third of the county," he said. "Having a new facility will give them access to a wide range of material they normally don't have access to. I see this as a keystone for further community development efforts."

In addition to regular library services, the learning center will also have a special children's section, Internet section and community meeting room.

Fund-raising efforts are still underway to match the grant. Fund-raisers are about $10,000 away from the final goal. Fund-raising totals include grants, private donations, the sale of the current library building and in-kind donations.

The site for the 4,000 square foot learning center is adjacent to the Junior/Senior High School behind the football field. The Potlatch School District is leasing the land to the county library district.

Construction is estimated to begin in early fall.

