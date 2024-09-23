The Potlatch Community Resource Learning Center has been awarded a $219,000 Library Services and Construction grant.

John Pool, Latah County Library Board president, said it is good news for residents in the northern part of the county. Final authorization of the grant is pending approval by the federal government.

"The Potlatch library serves the northern third of the county," he said. "Having a new facility will give them access to a wide range of material they normally don't have access to. I see this as a keystone for further community development efforts."

In addition to regular library services, the learning center will also have a special children's section, Internet section and community meeting room.