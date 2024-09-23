KeyCorp, holding company of KeyBank, has agreed to sell 33 bank branches in northern Idaho, Oregon and Washington state to Sterling Savings Association, a unit of Sterling Financial Corp. of Spokane, for about $72 million. Branch banks in Moscow, Troy, Lewiston and Plummer are part of the sale.

The Cleveland-based bank holding company said the price was based on a premium on deposits plus the value of other assets and a $133 million loan portfolio. The branches had deposits of about $585 million on Sept. 30. KeyCorp, with nearly $74 billion in assets, will retain certain loans.

The sale is part of KeyCorp's master plan announced in November 1996 to sell or close about 140 of its less profitable rural branches.

"(With this sale) the plan is almost complete,"Esaid Chris Arnold, KeyCorp spokesman.

Idaho, in particular the southern part of the state, has been a top performer throughout the bank's system.