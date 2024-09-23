Sections
Local News & NorthwestFebruary 6, 1998

Staff and wire reports

KeyCorp, holding company of KeyBank, has agreed to sell 33 bank branches in northern Idaho, Oregon and Washington state to Sterling Savings Association, a unit of Sterling Financial Corp. of Spokane, for about $72 million. Branch banks in Moscow, Troy, Lewiston and Plummer are part of the sale.

The Cleveland-based bank holding company said the price was based on a premium on deposits plus the value of other assets and a $133 million loan portfolio. The branches had deposits of about $585 million on Sept. 30. KeyCorp, with nearly $74 billion in assets, will retain certain loans.

The sale is part of KeyCorp's master plan announced in November 1996 to sell or close about 140 of its less profitable rural branches.

"(With this sale) the plan is almost complete,"Esaid Chris Arnold, KeyCorp spokesman.

Idaho, in particular the southern part of the state, has been a top performer throughout the bank's system.

"The company has set its sights on growth and has tagged locations where growth will be,"EArnold said. "While all (parts of Idaho) are performing well, the south was better (with) stronger opportunities."

"This is a win-win situation for everybody,"Esaid Heidi Stanley, Sterling's executive vice president. "We're 180 degrees different from KeyBank -- the benefits to Sterling are substantial. We have chosen the niche of a full-service community bank.

Sterling, with $1.9 billion in assets before the sale, will retain all the KeyBank employees at the branches, said Stanley, a Washington State University graduate.

"The employees know the customers and area, and we rely on them to educate us about the market,"Eshe said.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, should be completed by June 15. Twenty-one of the affected branches are in Washington, 10 are in Idaho, and two are in Oregon.

