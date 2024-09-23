Sections
Local News & NorthwestJanuary 22, 1998

Staff report

Sealed bids are being accepted for four framed pieces of 1996 Olympic memorabilia of decathlon gold-medalist Dan O'Brien and other gold medalists.

Mike Keller, University of Idaho track and field coach and O'Brien's former coach, has donated the items from his collection.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail.

The 8-mile trail, which runs from Bishop Boulevard in Pullman to Perimeter Drive in Moscow, is in its second phase of construction.

Keller has placed minimum values on each item and no bid under those values will be accepted. Letters of authenticity will be given to the winning bidders if requested. The collectibles can be viewed at the University Inn-Best Western on the Pullman-Moscow Highway.

Sealed bids will be opened at 3 p.m. on Feb. 17, at the Palouse Mall, 1850 W. Pullman Road in Moscow. In the event of a tie, the bid with the earliest postmark or delivery date will be awarded the winning bid.

Do not enclose payment with the bid. If the bid is accepted, a cashier's check must be received by Feb. 27 or the item will go to the next highest bidder.

* Item 1 -- An autographed picture of Olympic gold medalists Dan O'Brien and Michael Johnson. There are only 10 copies of this picture and this is the only one signed by both O'Brien and Johnson. ($1,000 sealed minimum bid)

* Item 2 -- Original autographed Olympic cards of five living Olympic decathlon gold medalists: Bob Mathias, Milt Campbell, Rafer Johnson, Bill Toomey and Bruce Jenner. O'Brien's card will be added. ($1,000 sealed minimum bid)

* Item 3 -- Autographs of all six living U.S. decathlon gold medalists over the emblem of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. There are 35 copies. This is the only one signed by all six of the living decathlon gold medalists. ($2,000 sealed minimum bid)

* Item 4 -- Autographed pictures of four 1996 Olympic gold medalists (Michael Johnson, Gwen Torrence, Dan O'Brien and Amy VanDyken) along with pictures of each on covers of Time, Life, Newsweek and the Wheaties cereal box. This is the only copy of these original pictures. ($900 sealed minimum bid)

Mail or deliver bids to: Dan O'Brien Sealed Bids, c/o Dahlia Smith, marketing director, Palouse Mall, 1850 W. Pullman Road, Moscow, Idaho 83843. Make sure to specify item No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4.

John A. Mock, trail marketer/fund-raiser has information at (208) 885-1963.

