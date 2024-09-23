Sections
Local News & NorthwestFebruary 18, 1998

Della Jean Fleming

Della Jean Fleming, 86, a lifelong resident of the Hooper-LaCrosse, Wash., area, died of age-related causes Saturday at the Whitman Hospital and Medical Center, in Colfax, Wash.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1911, to Charles and Tennie Brock Thomas in Hooper. She was reared and educated in the LaCrosse area, graduating from LaCrosse High School in 1931. In September 1931, she was married to Delmer Fleming. They made their home in the LaCrosse area.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church of LaCrosse, holding the position as church treasurer of many years. She also belonged to the Farm Women's Club, Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington and a member of the Ground Observer Corps. She had been a Girl Scout leader, and enjoyed following her children and grandchildren in their sports and school activities. She crocheted many items for family and also enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking and canning.

She is survived by her son, Daimond Fleming of LaCrosse; two daughters, Carol Hubbard of Renton, Wash., and Sue Smathers of Colville, Wash.; two sisters, Beulah Simpson of Endicott, Wash., and Irene Parker of Silverdale, Wash.; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1965; four brothers, Joe, John, Bill and Bob Thomas; one sister, Ethel Barr; and by two sons Lester Lee in 1957 and Gary Delmer in 1983.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church of LaCrosse, Wash., with the Rev. Joan Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow at the LaCrosse Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be gifts to the LaCrosse United Methodist Church.

The Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.

