Della Jean Fleming

Della Jean Fleming, 86, a lifelong resident of the Hooper-LaCrosse, Wash., area, died of age-related causes Saturday at the Whitman Hospital and Medical Center, in Colfax, Wash.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1911, to Charles and Tennie Brock Thomas in Hooper. She was reared and educated in the LaCrosse area, graduating from LaCrosse High School in 1931. In September 1931, she was married to Delmer Fleming. They made their home in the LaCrosse area.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church of LaCrosse, holding the position as church treasurer of many years. She also belonged to the Farm Women's Club, Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington and a member of the Ground Observer Corps. She had been a Girl Scout leader, and enjoyed following her children and grandchildren in their sports and school activities. She crocheted many items for family and also enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking and canning.

She is survived by her son, Daimond Fleming of LaCrosse; two daughters, Carol Hubbard of Renton, Wash., and Sue Smathers of Colville, Wash.; two sisters, Beulah Simpson of Endicott, Wash., and Irene Parker of Silverdale, Wash.; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.