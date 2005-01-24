Roger William Ashby, 77, formerly of Moscow passed away Jan. 19 in Santa Clarita, Calif., while visiting members of his family. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Presbyterian Church, Ontario, Ore. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Ontario. Friends may call on Monday, Jan. 24, from 6-8 p.m. at Ontario's Lienkaemper Chapel. Services are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario.

Roger was born Feb. 8, 1927, to Claude and Ila (Batey) Ashby in Moscow, Idaho. Here he attended school and was elected student body president his senior year of high school. After spending two years in the U.S. Army, Roger returned to Moscow and graduated from the University of Idaho with a bachelor's degree in art.

Putting his love for art together with a desire to teach others, Roger moved to Ontario where he taught art in the junior and senior high schools for 36 years (1952-1988). He also served as the faculty adviser for the annual at Ontario High School.

Roger's pride and joy has always been his former students. In recent years, due to his declining health, he was not always able to attend high school reunions, but he was so pleased when former students would stop by the house to see him. Many of Roger's former students enjoyed art not only as a hobby but also as a profession, and this was a thrill to him.