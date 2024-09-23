Her motto was simple.

"Be on time, deliver on time, keep the papers dry and (make sure) they won't blow away," said Helen Mattoon, former newspaper carrier for the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. "That's what the customers like."

Mattoon should know -- she has been a carrier for almost 30 years.

It was 1968 when Mattoon decided to take on the task of delivering what was then called the Idahonian.

"I used to deliver mail in Kendrick and I thought I would like to do it," she said, adding that she has always loved the outdoors. "I have enjoyed it. I have enjoyed having something to do and stopping and talking with all the people."

But despite the love for her job, she said it was time to retire.

"I thought at my age, I'd quit," she said. "I'd keep going but I'm 73 and a half."

Mattoon, who grew up on a farm in Kendrick, moved to Moscow in 1957 and has worked at several jobs during her life including a telephone operator and a school bus driver. She has also worked at a creamery and was employed at a seed warehouse.

In the early 1980s she began delivering papers for the Lewiston Morning Tribune and will travel her final route for that paper in June.

Like any job, Mattoon said, some days are better than others. Despite taking a couple of years off because of illness, she has been dedicated to delivering the paper every afternoon.

"It's hard when it's raining or snowing," said Mattoon, who is never without a hat -- either to protect from sun or cold weather. "Sometimes I would (start delivering) and it would be 10 o'clock before I would come in."

She remembers one winter where the temperature dropped to 50 degrees below 0 and the brake on her Volkswagen bug froze.

"Very seldom I wasn't there on time," she said proudly.

She said her customers appreciated that.