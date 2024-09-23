Cecily Rathbun's dream came true in October thanks to volunteers and donors with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Idaho.
The 13-year-old Moscow girl, her parents and siblings were granted a weeklong, all-expenses-paid trip to Disneyworld, Give Kids the World Village and other theme parks and resorts around Orlando, Fla.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation and its 64 nationwide chapters grant the wishes of children who have life-threatening medical conditions. Nearly 45 percent of wish requests are Disney-related, according to the foundation's website.
Cecily was born 13 weeks premature and has hydrocephalus and cerebral palsy. Hydrocephalus, commonly known as "water on the brain," is a condition that increases the amount of pressure in the brain because of abnormal accumulations of cerebrospinal fluid. Cecily has shunts in her head that help drain the fluid and regulate pressure.
"Things have been going well," said Cecily's mother, Charlene. "She's had no major surgeries this past year."
Cecily's father, Keith, said the trip to Florida was a rare experience for the family.
"I have my own business," said Keith, who owns Rathbun Communications. "It's the first time in 14 years we've all been able to take a vacation together for a whole week."
Charlene said the family interviewed with Make-A-Wish in February, and a pair of volunteers spent the next several months figuring out Cecily's ultimate wish and then setting the wheels into motion.
Cecily said she wanted to go somewhere that was warm and where she could go swimming, but that was secondary to the most important thing in her life - her family.
"Her main wish was to have all her family with her," Charlene said.
In addition to her parents, Cecily was accompanied on the trip by her siblings, Owen, Ethan and Amanda, and sister and brother-in-law Kelsey and JT Grauke.
Volunteers threw a sending-off party for Cecily. A limousine picked her up at home and took her to the 1912 Center, where she dressed as a princess and ate ice cream with her family and friends.
Even the airplane ride down to Florida was a special event. Cecily and her siblings got to visit the cockpit and meet the pilot, who gave Cecily a gold pilot wings pin she eventually attached to her Mickey Mouse ears hat.
The Make-A-Wish volunteers suggested the family stay at the Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Fla., that caters to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
At the resort, the Rathbuns and Graukes stayed in a duplex in a villa decorated in a whimsical and child-friendly fashion.
"Anything you want, they'll make happen," Keith said of Give Kids the World Village. He said families can choose to go to theme parks, tour the Everglades, eat as much tasty food as they desire and much more.
"Most kids who are there, it's very sad," he said. "They're very sick kids."
Despite that, Charlene described it as "the happiest place I've ever been to."
The village held themed parties every night, including a Christmas celebration, because for some of the children, there was a chance they wouldn't live long enough to see this weekend's festivities.
The family received special passes to bypass lines for rides and other attractions at Disneyworld, meaning they could make the most of each day.
"We'd never done a trip like that, and we probably never will," Charlene said.
Theme park staff took photographs of the family during various activities, and they were able to get copies of the photos for free by presenting their special passes.
In addition to the theme parks, the family also visited the Atlantic Ocean for the first time at Cocoa Beach, Fla.
"The water tasted like pretzels," said Owen, who is 5.
Cecily said her favorite activity during the entire trip was horseback riding, which is one of her hobbies here on the Palouse. She rides horses with the Palouse Area Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) organization, based at Washington State University.
In Florida, when the horses' owner found out how much Cecily enjoyed riding, he invited her to stop by later in the week for some extra rides and interaction with the horses.
"He said I could help brush them," Cecily said.
Keith said riding horses lets Cecily stretch out her muscles and have a hobby that "she can do like everybody else."
Cecily said she also enjoys swimming for the same reason and made sure to spend time in the pool each afternoon of the trip. She said she is looking forward to swimming this weekend with her grandmother, who is visiting from Montana.
The fun isn't over for Cecily and her family, as they received a passport that grants them admission to various theme parks around the country during the next year. Silverwood Theme Park, which is about two hours north of Moscow, is one of them.
"It's kind of like the gifts keep on giving," Charlene said.
She said the Make-A-Wish Foundation "has just been incredible to work with."
The nationwide Make-A-Wish Foundation was established in 1980, when a group of volunteers helped fulfill the wish of a boy who dreamed of being a police officer. It has granted more than 200,000 wishes so far - one about every 40 minutes.
The foundation's Idaho chapter is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. More than 200 volunteers across the state work with donors to grant an average of 90 wishes per year.
For information about the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Idaho, visit www.idaho.wish.org.
