Cecily Rathbun's dream came true in October thanks to volunteers and donors with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Idaho.

The 13-year-old Moscow girl, her parents and siblings were granted a weeklong, all-expenses-paid trip to Disneyworld, Give Kids the World Village and other theme parks and resorts around Orlando, Fla.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and its 64 nationwide chapters grant the wishes of children who have life-threatening medical conditions. Nearly 45 percent of wish requests are Disney-related, according to the foundation's website.

Cecily was born 13 weeks premature and has hydrocephalus and cerebral palsy. Hydrocephalus, commonly known as "water on the brain," is a condition that increases the amount of pressure in the brain because of abnormal accumulations of cerebrospinal fluid. Cecily has shunts in her head that help drain the fluid and regulate pressure.

"Things have been going well," said Cecily's mother, Charlene. "She's had no major surgeries this past year."

Cecily's father, Keith, said the trip to Florida was a rare experience for the family.

"I have my own business," said Keith, who owns Rathbun Communications. "It's the first time in 14 years we've all been able to take a vacation together for a whole week."

Charlene said the family interviewed with Make-A-Wish in February, and a pair of volunteers spent the next several months figuring out Cecily's ultimate wish and then setting the wheels into motion.

Cecily said she wanted to go somewhere that was warm and where she could go swimming, but that was secondary to the most important thing in her life - her family.

"Her main wish was to have all her family with her," Charlene said.

In addition to her parents, Cecily was accompanied on the trip by her siblings, Owen, Ethan and Amanda, and sister and brother-in-law Kelsey and JT Grauke.

Volunteers threw a sending-off party for Cecily. A limousine picked her up at home and took her to the 1912 Center, where she dressed as a princess and ate ice cream with her family and friends.

Even the airplane ride down to Florida was a special event. Cecily and her siblings got to visit the cockpit and meet the pilot, who gave Cecily a gold pilot wings pin she eventually attached to her Mickey Mouse ears hat.

The Make-A-Wish volunteers suggested the family stay at the Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Fla., that caters to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

At the resort, the Rathbuns and Graukes stayed in a duplex in a villa decorated in a whimsical and child-friendly fashion.

"Anything you want, they'll make happen," Keith said of Give Kids the World Village. He said families can choose to go to theme parks, tour the Everglades, eat as much tasty food as they desire and much more.

"Most kids who are there, it's very sad," he said. "They're very sick kids."

Despite that, Charlene described it as "the happiest place I've ever been to."