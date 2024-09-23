MARRIAGE

Foster - Hemingway

Wedding vows were exchanged by Marisa Foster and Brian Hemingway Sept. 4, 2004, overlooking the floating green at the Coeur d'Alene Resort. A reception at the wedding site followed the ceremony.

Marisa is the daughter of Tom and Maryl Foster, of Issaquah, Wash. A graduate of Washington State University and Columbia University, she is an instructional designer at Schweitzer Engineering in Pullman.

Brian is the son of Mark and Charlotte Hemingway of Garfield. A graduate of WSU, he is a corporate pilot for Schweitzer Engineering.

The couple celebrated their honeymoon in Spain before returning to their home in Moscow.

******

ENGAGEMENT

Pederson - Erb

Christina Pederson and Redgy Erb will marry at 2 p.m. July 2 at the 1912 Building in Moscow. A reception will follow at Hamilton Lowe Recreational Center.

Christina is the daughter of Lori Hagedorn and Bud Wilkinson of Lewiston, Idaho. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 2000. She is currently working at Moscow Family Medicine.

Redgy is the son of Glenda and Lynn Erb of Kamiah, Idaho. He currently attends the University of Idaho, studying architecture.