MARRIAGE
Foster - Hemingway
Wedding vows were exchanged by Marisa Foster and Brian Hemingway Sept. 4, 2004, overlooking the floating green at the Coeur d'Alene Resort. A reception at the wedding site followed the ceremony.
Marisa is the daughter of Tom and Maryl Foster, of Issaquah, Wash. A graduate of Washington State University and Columbia University, she is an instructional designer at Schweitzer Engineering in Pullman.
Brian is the son of Mark and Charlotte Hemingway of Garfield. A graduate of WSU, he is a corporate pilot for Schweitzer Engineering.
The couple celebrated their honeymoon in Spain before returning to their home in Moscow.
******
ENGAGEMENT
Pederson - Erb
Christina Pederson and Redgy Erb will marry at 2 p.m. July 2 at the 1912 Building in Moscow. A reception will follow at Hamilton Lowe Recreational Center.
Christina is the daughter of Lori Hagedorn and Bud Wilkinson of Lewiston, Idaho. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 2000. She is currently working at Moscow Family Medicine.
Redgy is the son of Glenda and Lynn Erb of Kamiah, Idaho. He currently attends the University of Idaho, studying architecture.
They met in 2002, and are currently making their home in Moscow with their daughter Madysen.
*****
ANIVERSARIES
Currin - 50th
Jean and Ken Currin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday at a private family gathering hosted by their children. Ken Currin married Jean Crimmins on June 12, 1955, at the Presbyterian Church in Moscow.
Ken worked for 38 years with Washington Water Power. His interests include television sports. Jean was a homemaker. Her interests include knitting, quilting and reading.
They have one daughter, Kathleen Hall; two sons, Terrance and Patrick; two foster sons, Mansour Sheibany and David Williams; and eight grandchildren, Rebecca Hall, Dawson Currin, Riley Currin, Meagan Correa, Kristy Correa, Charles Williams, Elin Williams, and Markus Williams.
Sawyer - 50th
Ray and Violet (Kresselt) Sawyer celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 12.
They were married in Potlatch, Idaho, on June12, 1955. After more than 30 years working at Eastern Washington University, they are enjoying their retirement. They work with and show their dogs, take cruises, go fishing, camping and spend time with their three children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to help celebrate 1-5 p.m. Sunday at The Cozy Concept (the old Grange hall) in Four Lakes, Wash.