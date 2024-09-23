Warren W. Trail

Warren W. Trail, 84, a Genesee native, died Monday morning at Gritman Medical Center from injuries received in an auto accident Sunday near Genesee, Idaho.

He was born Sept. 4, 1913, to Clarence and Nellie Trail at Genesee. He was reared at Juliaetta, Idaho, and attended Genesee schools. He had a fire wood business in the Soldiers Meadow area before joining the Army.

He served as a medic at the Army Air Corps Base in Buffalo, N.Y. While he was stationed there he met and married Doris Seiders at Buffalo in 1944.

Following his discharge, they made their home in Buffalo where he worked at the Bethlehem Steel Mill. He retired in 1971 and moved to Genesee where he had lived since.