Warren W. Trail
Warren W. Trail, 84, a Genesee native, died Monday morning at Gritman Medical Center from injuries received in an auto accident Sunday near Genesee, Idaho.
He was born Sept. 4, 1913, to Clarence and Nellie Trail at Genesee. He was reared at Juliaetta, Idaho, and attended Genesee schools. He had a fire wood business in the Soldiers Meadow area before joining the Army.
He served as a medic at the Army Air Corps Base in Buffalo, N.Y. While he was stationed there he met and married Doris Seiders at Buffalo in 1944.
Following his discharge, they made their home in Buffalo where he worked at the Bethlehem Steel Mill. He retired in 1971 and moved to Genesee where he had lived since.
He enjoyed fishing, camping and reading.
He is survived by a son, David Trail of Genesee; three daughters, Shirley Trail and Judy Trail, both of Buffalo, and Betty Gray in Pasadena, Texas; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Viewing will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Short's Funeral Chapel in Moscow.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Genesee Valley Lutheran Church with Pastor Mike Swain officiating. Burial will follow at the Genesee City Cemetery with military honors.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the Genesee Ambulance Fund.