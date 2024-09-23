Sections
Local News & NorthwestOctober 24, 2011

Calendar

Monday

Living Sober Group - 12:10 p.m., Interfaith House, 724 N.E. Thatuna St., Pullman. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Al-Anon Group Meetings - 7 p.m., Community Room, Good Samaritan Village, 640 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow. Support and help to families who have been affected by alcohol addiction.

New Beginnings Women's Meeting - 7:30 p.m., 615 N. Washington St., Moscow. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Colfax Group - 8 p.m., Plymouth Congregational Church, 321 S. Main St., Colfax. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Three Forks - 8 p.m., back entrance to Simpson Methodist Church, 325 N.E. Maple St., Pullman. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Monday Madness - 7:30 p.m., 818 S. Washington, Moscow. Narcotics Anonymous Meeting

Storytime - 10:30 a.m., Colton Library. Storytime is for children ages 1-6. Information: (509) 229-3887.

Read for Life - 5-7 p.m., Interfaith House, 720 N.E. Thatuna St., Pullman. Supervised tutoring program for children in grades K-6 assesses reading levels and provides appropriate instruction. Information: John Doty (509) 339-3937.

Medicare Part D help sessions - 9 a.m. -5 p.m., Gritman Conference Center, 700 S. Main, Moscow. Tonya Steele, a representative of the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisor Program will be on hand to offer individual guidance. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-247-4422. Walk-ins are also welcome and will be handled on a first-come-first-served basis as time allows.

Tuesday

Happy Hour Group - 5:30 p.m., United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St., Moscow. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Recovery Quest - 7 p.m., NE 1125 Way, Pullman. Narcotics Anonymous Meeting

Moscow Food Co-op's Tuesday Night Music Series - 5-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St. Free concert with the Co-op's Tuesday Growers Market in the parking lot 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Co-op music coordinator Annie Hubble at music@moscowfood.coop.

Co-op Kids - 9 a.m., Moscow Food Co-op cafe, 121 E. Fifth St. Activities for children and their caregivers. Free. Snacks and materials donated by the Co-op. Information: amamaswork@yahoo.com.

Wonder!Science - 1:30 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 N.E. Nelson Court, Pullman. Will a pumpkin float?

Empower community class - 5:30-7:30 p.m., Conference Room C, Pullman Regional Hospital, 835 S.E. Bishop Blvd. Individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, or who have been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease are invited to join at no charge. Information, registration: Davita, (208) 882-5925.

The Board of Regents of Washington State University meeting - 2:30 p.m., room 401, Lighty Student Services Building, Pullman. The purpose of the meeting is to provide an update to the regents about Martin Stadium football facilities improvements and financing.

INBC Blood Drive - 2-6 p.m., Colfax Library, Main Street, Colfax. For information call (800) 423-0151.

Wednesday

Living Sober Group - 12:10 p.m., Interfaith House, 724 N.E. Thatuna St., Pullman. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

BYOB Big Book Study - 5:30 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Step Study - 5:30 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 N.E. Stadium Way, Pullman. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

New Freedom Group - 7 p.m., Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 N.E. Stadium Way. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting

Colfax Group - 8 p.m., Plymouth Congregational Church, 321 S. Main St., Colfax. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

The Vault - 7:30 p.m., 301 W. Main St., Garfield. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

No Name Yet - 8 p.m., 818 S. Washington, Moscow. Narcotics Anonymous Meeting

Co-op Mamas and Papas Group - 9:30-11 a.m., Moscow Food Co-op cafe, 121 E. Fifth St. Expecting parents and parents of newborns. Information: babies@moscowfood.coop.

Palouse Falls Beer Chasers -5:30 p.m., Palouse Falls Brewing Company, 1335 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Short run and $3 pint specials.

Motherhood Connections - 1:30 p.m., Martin Wellness Center, 510 W. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Sponsored by Gritman Medical Center. Free discussion group open to all new moms and their babies.

Blood drive - 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main St., Moscow. Inland Northwest Blood Center weekly blood drive open to the public.

2011 Tournées Festival - 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, Moscow. A five week French film festival presents "Joueuse/Queen to Play", with subtitles this week. Festival passes for all shows are $15, available at Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, the language departments at Washington State University and the University of Idaho, or at the door. Individual films are $4 at the door. Admission is free for WSU and UI students with student ID. Information: www.kenworthy.org.

Kinder!Science - 1:30 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 N.E. Nelson Court, Pullman. Is this a pumpkin?

Mother Goose Time Lap-sit Program - 9:30 -10 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Language-enrichment program for children 0-24 months and their parent/caregiver(s). Children's Librarian Kathleen Ahern offers songs, rhymes, books and lots of movement activities. Enter through the library's south doors. Information: Kathleen, (509) 338-3258.

Time for Two's Storytime - 10:30-11 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Children 2-3 years and their parent/caregiver. Great fun with books, songs, rhymes and movement activities. Information: Kathleen, (509) 338-3258.

