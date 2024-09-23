Monday

Living Sober Group - 12:10 p.m., Interfaith House, 724 N.E. Thatuna St., Pullman. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Al-Anon Group Meetings - 7 p.m., Community Room, Good Samaritan Village, 640 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow. Support and help to families who have been affected by alcohol addiction.

New Beginnings Women's Meeting - 7:30 p.m., 615 N. Washington St., Moscow. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Colfax Group - 8 p.m., Plymouth Congregational Church, 321 S. Main St., Colfax. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Three Forks - 8 p.m., back entrance to Simpson Methodist Church, 325 N.E. Maple St., Pullman. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Monday Madness - 7:30 p.m., 818 S. Washington, Moscow. Narcotics Anonymous Meeting

Storytime - 10:30 a.m., Colton Library. Storytime is for children ages 1-6. Information: (509) 229-3887.

Read for Life - 5-7 p.m., Interfaith House, 720 N.E. Thatuna St., Pullman. Supervised tutoring program for children in grades K-6 assesses reading levels and provides appropriate instruction. Information: John Doty (509) 339-3937.

Medicare Part D help sessions - 9 a.m. -5 p.m., Gritman Conference Center, 700 S. Main, Moscow. Tonya Steele, a representative of the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisor Program will be on hand to offer individual guidance. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-247-4422. Walk-ins are also welcome and will be handled on a first-come-first-served basis as time allows.

Tuesday

Happy Hour Group - 5:30 p.m., United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St., Moscow. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Recovery Quest - 7 p.m., NE 1125 Way, Pullman. Narcotics Anonymous Meeting

Moscow Food Co-op's Tuesday Night Music Series - 5-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St. Free concert with the Co-op's Tuesday Growers Market in the parking lot 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Co-op music coordinator Annie Hubble at music@moscowfood.coop.

Co-op Kids - 9 a.m., Moscow Food Co-op cafe, 121 E. Fifth St. Activities for children and their caregivers. Free. Snacks and materials donated by the Co-op. Information: amamaswork@yahoo.com.

Wonder!Science - 1:30 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 N.E. Nelson Court, Pullman. Will a pumpkin float?

Empower community class - 5:30-7:30 p.m., Conference Room C, Pullman Regional Hospital, 835 S.E. Bishop Blvd. Individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, or who have been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease are invited to join at no charge. Information, registration: Davita, (208) 882-5925.

The Board of Regents of Washington State University meeting - 2:30 p.m., room 401, Lighty Student Services Building, Pullman. The purpose of the meeting is to provide an update to the regents about Martin Stadium football facilities improvements and financing.