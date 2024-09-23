Charles Paul Fredericksen

Charles Paul Fredericksen, 77, a longtime resident of Pullman and retired businessman, died of Alzheimer's disease Wednesday at Moscow Care Center in Moscow, Idaho.

He was born Sept. 18, 1920, to Frederick and Harriett Paul Fredericksen in Gilgore, Idaho. The family moved to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where he was reared and attended school. Following graduation from high school he entered the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II. Following active duty he went to the University of Illinois with the Navy and it was there that he meet his wife Van Essa Bunch. They were married at Vero Beach, Fla., April 15, 1944.

Fredericksen was working for Safeway prior to enlisting in the Navy and following his Navy assignments they moved to Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, where he returned to work for the grocery store. He was transferred to Chewelah, Wash., and later back to Bonners Ferry where he managed Safeway stores. In 1960 he was transferred to Pullman, Wash., where they had lived since. Following 20 years at the Pullman Safeway, he then owned and operated Chuck's Hardware Store in Pullman for 18 years until retirement.

He was a member of the Whitman Lodge No. 49 F. & A.M., as well as Rotary Club, Fly Casters, American Legion and Pullman Chamber of Commerce. Following his retirement he was an active volunteer with the Multiple Sclerosis Association.